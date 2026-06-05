Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon cross another milestone by becoming the longest continuously serving elected PM. On June 10, he will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, overtaking Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 days after the first general election. He will also have crossed 9,000 days in office as an elected head of government by then, including his 13-year stint as Gujarat CM — overtaking CMs like Pawan Chamling (Sikkim) and Naveen Patnaik (Odisha). Come October, Modi will complete 25 years in public office. He is also the longest-serving non-Congress PM, and the first non-Congress PM to lead majority governments twice. In total, Modi has led the BJP to victory in six consecutive elections — three to the state assembly and three to Parliament. He is also Gujarat’s longest-serving CM.

These data points, however, are only one side of the story. Quite a few substantive issues distinguish Modi’s rise from that of his predecessors. A comparison with Nehru is inevitable because Nehru was the only other dominant leader in post-Independence India. His rise in politics was primarily due to his involvement in the freedom movement and support from M K Gandhi. The controversy over his selection as Congress president and PM of the interim government in 1946 is well known. Twelve of 15 provincial Congress committees recommended Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. None proposed Nehru. Yet Gandhi preferred “glamorous Nehru”, in Rajendra Prasad’s words.