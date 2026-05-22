Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Nordic countries was marred by the unbecoming behaviour of a local journalist, Helle Lyng Svendsen, at the PM’s joint appearance with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway. Svendsen’s claims that it was a standard “confrontational” approach and the duty of a journalist representing the “freest press in the world” are laughable. Compared to Norway’s less than 300 news outlets, India has more than 1.55 lakh publications, 17,000 newspapers in 22 languages, 900-plus satellite TV channels, of which around 400 are dedicated to news and current affairs, and more than 3,700 digital publications. This vast and varied ecosystem enjoys enormous freedom, with several organisations dedicated to criticising the government. Just as Mahatma Gandhi dismissed American journalist Katherine Mayo’s negative portrayal of India in 1927 as “the report of a drain inspector”, Svendsen’s outbursts about the lack of media freedom and human rights in India, too, should be dismissed.

Beyond this headline-grabbing incident lies the importance of PM Modi’s mission during the visit to the Nordic countries, Italy, and the Netherlands. In an article co-authored with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, Modi highlighted the objective of his engagements with various world powers. “Our cooperation mirrors our shared awareness”, and “that prosperity and security in the 21st century will be shaped by the ability of nations to innovate, manage energy transitions, and strengthen sovereignty,” they wrote. Our world is transitioning into a deep-tech order in which technologies like AI, semiconductors, biotechnology, robotics, and crypto will play a critical role in defining the pecking order. A few companies in the US and China mastering these technologies is leading to a new “tech-colonisation”, posing a serious threat to many countries’ sovereignty. Arthur Mensch, CEO of leading French AI firm Mistral AI, warned in a testimony before the French national assembly recently that Europe has just two years to build an independent AI stack, failing which it will perpetually be at the mercy of America. Europe will become a “vassal state”, he told policymakers.