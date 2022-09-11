scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Premium

The world view from Kartavya Path

PM Modi's inauguration of Kartavya Path and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra provide a telling glimpse, one after the other, of the big picture from both sides of the political fence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Kartavya Path. (PTI)

Dear Reader

It was a week in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartayva Path in the heart of the nation’s capital and located it at the core of a grand and continuing national project of erasing the old and building a new “cultural infrastructure”.

It was also the week when Rahul Gandhi kicked off a Congress yatra through 12 states over 150 days. Here’s how he framed his challenge: “We used to fight a political party, but now the fight is not between one political party and another political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition”.

It is not every week that you get such a telling glimpse, one after the other, of the big picture from both sides of the political fence.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...Premium
Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme: ‘Rs 259 a day not enough, bu...
Also in Opinion |Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Rewind to Modi’s Thursday’s speech to sense the breadth of his ambition. He spoke of doing away with the past — like Rajpath, which, he said, was gone forever, “Rajpath ka astitva samaapt ho gaya”, “hamesha ke liye mit gaya”. Kartavya Path was part of the ongoing reconstruction on the debris of the old — “naye itihas ka srijan (making of a new history)”. Because the renewal of the nation’s “aatma” or national consciousness calls for a new “architecture”.

Modi framed the renaming of Rajpath as an element of an ongoing national makeover which encompasses and includes “desh ka vichar, desh ka vyavahar”, the way the nation thinks and acts. Kartavya Path, he said, is a “jeevant marg”, a living path, to the India of the future.

The India of the future would choose its own heroes, different from those who have dominated national imagination so far — Netaji’s statue was also unveiled in a canopy next to India Gate by the PM on Thursday. New India will have its own “naam … pehchaan (name and identity)”, “sankalp (resolve)”, “lakshya (goals)” and “prateek (symbols)”.

Advertisement

After listening to the PM’s speech, we wrote in our editorial, “For him and his party, 2014 inaugurated a rupture — not just a change from politics-as-usual in the erstwhile Congress-dominated system, but a deeper and more fundamental cultural shift. That shift is now being mapped and consecrated on the nation’s landscape, one renaming, one make-over and one take-over at a time…”

Catch up with Rahul Gandhi on-a-yatra and you can see that he senses the daunting challenge looming before him and his party. But you also get the impression that he doesn’t quite see how deep it is.

Tavleen Singh writes |The Congress party has failed to compete with Modi on the nationalism front because his nationalism is more aggressive

Rahul has pointed, on several occasions, to the BJP’s grip on institutions, its bid to harness state power to intimidate its opponents and deny them space. There is truth in what he says. The BJP has shown a will to occupy and influence institutions, it has wielded central agencies like CBI and ED and weaponised vaguely worded laws to selectively target its rivals. But what Rahul seems to miss is that the BJP’s bid to corner and cramp its opponents is only one side of its project — the other side is people-facing.

Advertisement

The BJP is also constantly reaching out to the people, playing up and pushing out ideas and feelings, aspirations and primal impulses, prejudices and resentments, fear and hate, their self-image and sense of belonging to a wider whole.

It is here that the Opposition, including and mainly Congress, are not meeting the BJP’s challenge. They are not able to point to the evident arrogance and hubris, the bigotries and exclusions in the BJP’s project because of their own ambivalence, and because they lack a clean slate. But also because they simply don’t have an inner drive that is as powerful, or an alternative world view that is as meticulously crafted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is supposed to be about Congress going to the people. It would be fruitful only if the party is also ready to climb out of the bubbles and echo chambers it seems to have locked itself in, and if it is prepared to see and listen. The challenge before it is much larger and goes far deeper than it thinks.

Take care,
Vandita

Must Read:

Shazia Ilmi: “Doing right by Bilkis Bano

Editorial: “Nation & Narration

Satish Deshpande: “The road to Kartavya Path

Peter Ronald deSouza: “Reaching the journey

Manjula Padmanabhan: “The ideal Indian citizen in 2047

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:12:01 pm
Next Story

Odisha village recalls King Charles III’s visit in 1980, prays for his long life

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan
Moosewala murder probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise
Royal Protocol

Bees at Buckingham Palace informed of Queen's demise

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article
Newsmaker

Basant Soren: Short-tempered, good orator & not quite the finished article

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt
Express Research

How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after 1857 revolt

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning
September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement