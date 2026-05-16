The world India is navigating today is far more uncertain than the one we inhabited even two years ago. West Asia remains volatile, threatening shipping routes that carry crude oil to Indian refineries. Europe continues to absorb the aftershocks of the Russia-Ukraine war, while US-China tensions are reshaping global supply chains and commodity markets. Oil prices remain unpredictable, currencies across emerging economies are under pressure, and geopolitical risks increasingly influence economic outcomes.

For India, this uncertainty carries special significance because the country imports nearly 87 per cent of its crude oil requirements. Energy dependence makes every external shock visible in inflation, fuel prices and household budgets. India has responded with agility by diversifying energy sourcing across more than 40 countries, strengthening diplomatic engagement in West Asia and redesigning trade corridors. But diplomacy and structural adjustments take time. Oil markets do not stabilise overnight, and supply chains cannot be rewired in a quarter. Until then, economic resilience depends not only on governments and institutions, but also on millions of everyday decisions taken by ordinary citizens.

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That is the deeper context behind Prime Minister Modi’s recent appeal asking Indians to reduce avoidable fuel consumption, postpone discretionary gold purchases, holiday within India and embrace work-from-home wherever possible. At first glance, such appeals may appear symbolic. In reality, they are rooted in hard macroeconomic arithmetic.

India’s gold imports touched nearly $72 billion in FY26, second only to crude oil in the import basket. Meanwhile, the current account deficit is drifting upward and could cross 2 per cent of GDP if elevated oil prices persist. Once deficits move into that territory, currency weakness stops being an economist’s concern and becomes a household reality. Petrol prices rise, imported goods become costlier, overseas education expenses jump, and housing loan EMIs become vulnerable to higher interest rates. The macroeconomy eventually arrives at the family dining table.

The challenge, therefore, is not whether India should respond, but how. India does not need austerity. What it needs is intelligent substitution, modest changes in spending patterns that reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows without reducing the quality of life.

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Consider the Indian wedding economy, perhaps the single largest import-linked expenditure event for many middle-class families. Gold jewellery, imported décor, destination weddings abroad and foreign honeymoons together channel significant spending outward. A typical urban wedding can easily generate import-sensitive demand of ₹20-30 lakh in a single weekend. But moderation does not mean abandoning celebration. Replacing part of gold purchases with financial investments preserves long-term security while reducing forex pressure. Choosing Udaipur, Jaipur, or Kerala over Bali or Dubai keeps tourism spending within the domestic economy. The objective is not less joy, but smarter spending.

The same principle applies to everyday household consumption. Fuel consumption, imported edible oils, fast-fashion purchases, electronics, streaming subscriptions and foreign leisure travel all contribute incrementally to external vulnerabilities. No single transaction matters in isolation; collectively, they shape the balance of payments. If even a fraction of India’s urban middle class trims 15-20 per cent of forex-intensive discretionary spending, the cumulative impact on the import bill could run into billions of dollars annually.

Mobility habits also deserve reconsideration. India’s metro systems, local transport networks, and expanding rail infrastructure offer an opportunity to significantly reduce urban fuel intensity. Carpooling, public transport and hybrid work arrangements are economically rational responses to a more expensive energy environment. If India’s top corporates institutionalise two/three work-from-home days per week for eligible roles, fuel savings alone could amount to hundreds of crores every month while also easing congestion and improving productivity.

The transition toward electric mobility deserves similar attention. Every electric two-wheeler replacing a petrol vehicle creates a small but permanent reduction in oil dependence. India’s EV ecosystem has matured substantially, and running costs are already significantly lower than conventional alternatives. Domestic tourism also represents an underutilised economic lever. Encouraging high-quality domestic tourism infrastructure and incentives for domestic travel over the next 12-18 months could simultaneously support employment, conserve foreign exchange and deepen regional growth.

Businesses must recognise the opportunity embedded in this moment. Jewellers can innovate around lightweight designs and lower-gold-content products. FMCG companies can strengthen domestic sourcing ecosystems, while tourism operators can create premium Indian experiences capable of competing with international offerings. Policymakers, meanwhile, must complement appeals with structural nudges. Rooftop solar adoption should become standard for large urban developments, while government travel below a certain distance should prioritise rail and EV mobility.

History shows that countries rarely overcome external vulnerabilities through mere dramatic speeches. They recover through millions of small behavioural adjustments made consistently over time. India has repeatedly demonstrated its capacity for collective adaptation, whether through digital payments, sanitation campaigns or large-scale vaccination drives. Eventually, global instability will ease. But the countries that emerge strongest will be those that used the intervening period wisely. India’s resilience over the next few years will depend not only on government policy, but also on how intelligently households and businesses adapt to a more uncertain world.

A rupee defended at the kitchen table is ultimately a rupee that does not need defending at the trading desk. That is the essence of economic patriotism in turbulent times.

The writer is a Professor of Finance and PT Member EAC-PM