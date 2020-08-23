The plight of being ordinary

In ways subtle and otherwise, students are benchmarked against figures of staggering achievement, pushing the idea that the best life is solely when you’re one up on everyone else. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock/Representational)

LAST WEEK, my 17-year-old son asked me if my grandmother’s death qualified as “family trauma”. My nani, bless her, lived well into her 90s, spending her last years nursing a brandy while watching Hindi serials till midnight.

The provocation for my son’s question was an essay for a college application requiring him to list an event that had transformed his life. Ideally, this perspective altering incident should follow the narrative arc of a Hollywood film script, like when James Franco’s arm was stuck under a rock in 127 Hours and he severed it off with a dull knife. It must be said, showcasing profound lessons about the enduring power of the human spirit as a teenager, is much tougher than it sounds.

As every student applying abroad or to private colleges in India knows, the admissions office favours a grand theme, a unique story that sets you apart. Except some lucky people reach the cusp of adulthood without having anything significant happen to them. As I assured my son, interesting trauma will undoubtedly follow, but that doesn’t fix the problem of what to write about now.

To solve this dilemma of packaging a convincing yarn, there exist a range of college counsellors well versed in creating outlandish flights of imagination from small truths. After striking out my grandmother as a potential take-off point for searing insight into the human situation, they discounted the deaths of beloved pets as frivolous. An attack of dengue didn’t pass muster either. At my insistence, we settled on the only topic my son could write about honestly, being cushioned by privilege in a country where the majority has nothing.

India’s long overdue New Education Policy 2020 proposes sweeping changes like easier Board exams and a thrust on critical thinking, but it will be a few years before anything can be implemented. It’s been a national gripe that Indian colleges require students to score virtually a 100% to qualify. The yardstick to judge intelligence is narrow indeed, but when you explore how the rest of the world does it, while it’s slightly more holistic, it isn’t particularly inspiring either. International applications require a bloated essay where you greatly exaggerate a social sense, and list impressive sounding but ultimately meaningless extracurriculars.

Appropriately deemed the brag sheet, there are thousands of Google suggestions on how to sneak in one’s stellar qualities with charm and subtlety. But what exactly do certificates of running signify when a mere handful of Indians have qualified for track Olympics in 70 years?

All this cunning projection has become necessary because we live in an age with the highest regard for exceptionalism. Our heroes are M S Dhoni and Jeff Bezos, whose extraordinary life and talent leave one alternately awestruck and humiliated. In ways subtle and otherwise, students are benchmarked against figures of staggering achievement, pushing the idea that the best life is solely when you’re one up on everyone else.

It wasn’t always like this. In literature, 16 and 17 were the time for adventure and romance, when you actively sought freedom from common sense. I can’t help feel relieved that I came of age when it was acceptable to idolise glamorous and imperfect characters like Sal Paradise in On The Road. They bumbled from one minor disaster to another, the sheer madness illuminating the complexities of life more clearly than defeating your peers ever can.

Competition is inevitable, a part of life till the very end. Childhoods at least should be spared from the painful drudgery of chasing superlatives to add to a CV. The stress of the future haunts students through adolescence, that they could always be better, or doing more. While the world reboots post pandemic, maybe more people will question the stressful route to college and address the far more important question, how to thrive beyond it.

The writer is director, Hutkay Films. Her column appears every fortnight

