By A Joseph Dorairaj

According to PubMed and OECD, the US, China, Germany, India and the UK produced the highest number of doctorates in recent years. India has a fairly large number of PhD holders, but the attrition rate is also quite high. A sizable percentage of research students abandon their research for various reasons.

The challenges faced by PhD students in India can be grouped under seven headings: Intellectual risk-taking, publication, supervisory, office procedures, funding, time, and mental well-being. Though the role played by each of the factors is different, their cumulative effect needs to be highlighted.

The major challenge for researchers, cutting across disciplines, is taking intellectual risks and critiquing established concepts and theories in their respective fields. Most PhD theses submitted to Indian institutions have hardly anything new to say. Most research projects are an extension of the research supervisor’s work and/or a continuation of their seniors’ work in that lab.

There is hardly any interdisciplinary, translational or applied research. It is high time that our institutions undertake research that transcends disciplinary boundaries and eschews academic tribalism. Translational research that brings together basic science and clinical practice aimed at improving healthcare should be prioritised. Applied research that bridges the gap between theory and action should be supported. In other words, new types of research aimed at pushing the boundaries of knowledge should be fostered.

Secondly, publishing in reputed journals is a major challenge for researchers. In fact, all universities insist on research publications as a prerequisite for thesis submission. Publication, irrespective of disciplines and domains, is not easy to come by for several reasons. Editors have substantial backlogs to deal with, and therefore, research scholars have to wait for months together to see their contributions in print and that too after repeated revisions. It is almost impossible for novices to break into the elite group and publish in Q1 and Q2 journals, and those with a high impact factor straightaway. This not only makes the wait longer but also multiplies the chances of rejection. Because of repeated rejections and the increasing pressure to publish or perish, some, lured by predatory journals, resort to shortcuts. Institutional support and a little handholding, at least in the initial stages, would help research scholars navigate their research journey successfully.

Third, the research supervisor’s role is crucial. At one extreme, there are taskmasters who are very demanding, and at the other end, there are supervisors who are indifferent to their research scholars and their progress. While some supervisors plot their candidates’ progress meticulously, there are some who do not have the faintest idea of their students’ progress. There are supervisors who sit over their candidates’ submissions for months together and do not bother to return them, even after repeated reminders.

Fourth, complex administrative procedures not only consume a lot of time but also drain the energy of research scholars. For instance, getting sanction letters for attending conferences and seminars, and utilisation certificates to be sent to funding agencies on time, is a nightmare for many scholars. Office procedures should be made relatively easy so that research scholars are able to devote more time and energy to their research and are not bogged down by mindless office procedures.

Fifth, lack of funding and delayed disbursals are a major source of tension for many research candidates. Fellowships are vital for undertaking research projects, and timely disbursals will help scholars focus on their research and not worry unduly about meeting deadlines regarding payment of research and hostel fees.

Sixth, many a research scholar finds it extremely difficult to complete his/her research project within the stipulated time. The major reason for delayed submissions is an inordinate delay in publishing research papers, which is mandatory for thesis submission. Scholars should realise that PhD programmes are time-bound undertakings and, therefore, should complete them within the stipulated period, lest they become an albatross round their necks.

Finally, the personal dimension needs to be looked into. This is largely about balancing research and personal life, and managing time efficiently to navigate deadlines and milestones. In extreme cases, there is a meltdown, and this should be addressed comprehensively, for the mental well-being of research scholars is a crucial dimension in research. Institutional support needs to be strengthened so that mental and emotional issues are addressed holistically.

A large number of PhD theses are submitted to Indian universities every year, but it needs to be ensured that they are original, rigorous and ethical. In the final analysis, research should be ground-breaking and, at the same time, socially meaningful.