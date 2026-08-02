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Santiago to Shopian and Delhi — pellet guns in crowd control

Governments worldwide often reach for these weapons hoping to control crowds without killing. But as courts argue over police manuals, for many young people with pellet injuries --- from Santiago to Shopian to New Delhi --- the reality on the ground remains unchanged.

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Written by: Murari
5 min readAug 2, 2026 06:58 AM IST First published on: Aug 2, 2026 at 06:56 AM IST

On July 30, inside the Supreme Court, legal arguments clashed with a physical tragedy. At the heart of the debate were Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old student fighting to save his eye after a metal pellet tore into it, and Irshad Sheikh, a young worker who underwent surgery for embedded pellets.

The court refused an outright ban, noting exceptional situations, but left the door open for an inquiry. Yet, a chilling question hung in the air. How did a shotgun, used for years in conflict zones, end up being fired at unarmed students in the heart of Delhi?

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Murari
Murari

The writer is a senior assistant editor, Indian Express Hindi Read More

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