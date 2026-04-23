In recent months, global headlines have been dominated by the erratic manoeuvres of US President Donald Trump. Not to be outdone in generating friction, the Election Commission of India embarked on a contentious path with the Special Intensive Revision. This has been swiftly followed by a government attempt to navigate the controversial waters of delimitation, curiously tethered to the issue of women’s seat reservations.

These dramatic geopolitical and domestic spectacles have diverted public attention from a critical ongoing administrative exercise: The Eighth Central Pay Commission. The executive order constituting this Commission transcends mere salary revisions; it explicitly mandates that the body harmonise pay increases with the imperatives of fiscal prudence and developmental necessity. It is evident that the government is seeking “value for money” in its personnel expenditure. Consequently, the Commission is tasked not only with recalibrating the pay matrix but also with ensuring that the resulting structure catalyses national development without placing an unsustainable strain on the exchequer. In this context, value for money is synonymous with performance-linked pay (PLP).

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This is hardly a novel concept. The philosophy of performance-based remuneration has been a recurring theme in the recommendations of successive Pay Commissions since 1986. The Sixth Pay Commission formally introduced the Performance Related Incentive Scheme (PRIS), which allows departments to reward employees using budgetary savings. However, this initiative was effectively implemented only within the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space.

The fundamental challenge remains: Performance-linked remuneration is only viable if performance itself can be accurately measured. Between 2007 and 2011, the Government of India devised a sophisticated measurement framework, the “Results Framework Document (RFD)”, which languished and eventually disappeared. The Seventh Pay Commission once again advocated for performance-related pay. They recommended reviving the RFD to quantify output and suggested a reformed approach to Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs). Yet, these recommendations also failed to gain traction.

While the government clearly desires a more dynamic administration, it has frequently misdiagnosed the cause of systemic sluggishness. By placing the blame on individual officials, successive administrations have experimented with the lateral entry of corporate professionals or seconding government officers to private entities. One of the most notable beneficiaries of this arrangement was IL&FS — now a cautionary tale in the corporate annals.

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These experiments often fail to recognise that the primary bottleneck is not the calibre of the officers, but the rigidity of the system. They also overlook a crucial distinction: While corporate objectives are neatly defined by profitability and shareholder value, the functions of government are multifaceted, and its objectives are manifold. These goals shift as governments and ministers change.

The Results Framework Document, modelled on the Memoranda of Understanding of the “New Public Management” systems adopted by the Margaret Thatcher government and later refined in Australia and New Zealand, represents perhaps the only genuine attempt to measure the performance of government officials in India. Its strength lay in its ability to cascade objectives down to the lowest administrative levels, allowing for multi-tiered accountability.

Admittedly, the RFD was not a perfect instrument. It suffered from a lack of political ownership, insufficient guidance for implementing officers, and a total disconnect from both the budgetary process and actual remuneration. However, any nascent system requires iterative refinement. That rebuilding never took place, but the mandate of the Eighth Pay Commission is unambiguous: The government expects a roadmap that delivers developmental value at a sustainable cost to the state.

The Seventh Pay Commission established a matrix comprising 18 “levels” (pay grades) and 40 “cells” (representing annual increments). To integrate performance metrics into this structure, the Eighth Pay Commission could propose a system where high achievers — validated by an RFD-style measurement or a similarly rigorous metric — are accelerated to higher “cells” within their level. By reducing the number of cells an exceptional individual must navigate, they would reach the ceiling of their grade faster, thereby qualifying for earlier promotion. Given that generic recommendations have historically been ignored, it would be prudent for the Eighth Pay Commission to move beyond platitudes and design a concrete, functional system that directly fulfils its terms of reference.

The writer is former cabinet secretary and author of As Good as My Word: A Memoir