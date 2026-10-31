By Bijetri Pathak

Patrick Stewart, who has died at 86, spent a career playing power that does not strike. The man behind the role knew what the other kind looked like.

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Sir Patrick Stewart died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, after what his family described as a brief illness with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 86. The obituaries will recite the credits: Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994, then the films and, decades later, Star Trek: Picard; Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise; Emmy nominations for Frasier and Extras. They will note that he was a Royal Shakespeare Company actor before he was a household name, and that he is survived by his wife, the singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, and two children.

Also Read | Being like Jean-Luc Picard

The credits cannot show the argument his career made, or where it may have come from.

Stewart was born in 1940 in Mirfield, in West Yorkshire, and left school at 15. His childhood was marked by poverty and by domestic violence. He later described his father as a very powerful man who got what he wanted, and he spent his later years campaigning for survivors of domestic abuse, alongside refugees and LGBTQ+ equality. It is tempting, and perhaps not unfair, to read Picard as a long, patient answer to that home: An authority figure whose power was real and whose first instinct was never the fist.

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Consider how often Picard’s finest hours involve not firing. In “The Measure of a Man”, the question of whether the android Data is property or person is decided not by force but by a hearing, in which Picard asks what a civilisation reveals about itself through the beings it finds convenient to own. In “Darmok”, an alien people who speak only in allusion are understood through patience. The Prime Directive, forbidding interference in other societies, is usually treated as a plot device. It is better read as a theory of power: those who can intervene owe the world a discipline of restraint. Picard breaks the rule often, but the show never lets him do so comfortably.

This was Stewart’s real contribution. Television’s captains had been men of action. He, trained in Shakespeare, made thinking itself dramatic. You could watch Picard weigh a decision, and the pause became the point of the scene. At a time when politics everywhere rewards the leader who is fastest and loudest, he made deliberation look like authority, which is a harder acting problem than it sounds.

The Indian reader may recognise the instinct. Panchsheel and non-alignment were, in their way, a Prime Directive: an attempt by a newly independent, militarily modest nation to matter in a world of blocs without becoming a bully or a vassal. Historians will debate how well it worked. But the idea that restraint can be a strategy rather than an evasion deserves more respect than it now gets.

Then there are the Borg, usually remembered as the franchise’s scariest alien. Read them instead as a warning about ourselves. They are efficiency without dissent, and “resistance is futile” is the motto of any system that mistakes agreement for harmony. Picard, captured and made their spokesman, returned knowing from the inside how persuasive uniformity can be. India’s Constitution is a long bet against that logic: unity without uniformity. Its test is not whether we tolerate a colourful festival or a regional dish, but whether we tolerate the dissenting editorial, the inconvenient question and the minority that declines to assimilate. Pluralism that applauds difference only when it is decorative is not pluralism at all.

Nor was the show naive. The Federation’s faith in dialogue often looked thin against aggression and exploitation, and Picard knew it. His claim was not that talking always works, but that a civilisation is judged by whether it keeps talking when it holds all the weapons.

There is a quiet sorrow in the manner of his death. An actor whose gift was the visible working of a mind has died of diseases that dismantle one. It makes the gift easier to see. What he showed us was never the answer, only the thinking.

We have built replicators of our own: instant information, instant outrage, an expectation of instant verdicts. What we lack is the interval between stimulus and response, the half-second in which a person, a party or a government asks, “Is this who we want to be?” Stewart lived in that interval, and made millions of viewers feel at home there.

Our age celebrates the leader who strikes first. A boy from Mirfield who knew the cost of that kind of strength spent a lifetime imagining the other kind, and made it look like the future.

The writer is Assistant Professor, Sikkim Manipal University