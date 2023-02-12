Pathaan redeems Shah Rukh, as it had to. But it also redeems Deepika

A lot and more has been written about Pathaan, but really, that 57-year-old over whom the clouds had lifted, sitting on the edge of his seat, scarce believing that his dark days might be over, said it best. Like Shah Rukh Khan is used to doing. “This is Deepika, she is Amar. I am Shah Rukh, I am Akbar. That is John, he is Antony,” he said.

And, in an industry much reviled, pressed every so often to do more than it does every day, had done it again: bring unbridled joy to people’s lives in love that is shared, many times over, unquestioningly, washing out what they tell you is hate.

But if Shah Rukh is the force of nature who textured love for many of us, from sensual to psychotic, compulsive to obsessive, this article today is for Deepika Padukone.

What would Pathaan be but for her long, long legs that in one arched sweep set villains flying? Who would Pathaan be if her beauty didn’t confuse his most battle-hardened heart? Where would Pathaan be if, mission accomplished, he couldn’t return to her welcome arms? How would Pathaan be if we didn’t look at Deepika and say who cares if she is the dreaded ISI?

Did the luminescent, heartwarming presence of Deepika really need to be dressed up — or rather, dressed down — in hardly-there outfits as her killer weapon? Surely an ISI top agent has other tricks up her sleeve than just flash a bosom there, bare some legs here, and dance suggestively?

But, in the season of reading meaning into Pathaan, much of it perhaps beyond (one suspects) what the filmmakers intended, let’s indulge and think that Deepika too sent out one.

That quiet stand of showing up at JNU, at one of its lowest moments, more than any of the other heroes have gone so far as to do, was one message. That quiet resilience in the face of every lumpen-has-his-day Padmaavat protests was another; responding to threats to disfigure her by following up with a film, Chhapaak, where she played an acid attack victim was a third.

Playing an agent of our enemy Islamic neighbour, against a superstar whom the powers that be want to bring down; abiding by few cultural norms this side or that; telling all kinds of religious lobbies to dare defy her charms, from her beautiful eyes to her dimpled smile to her lissome body; and notching up acting chops along the way, is Deepika’s final stamp.

Yes, Pathaan redeems Shah Rukh, as it had to. But it also redeems Deepika. Let anyone try holding up that JNU visit against her again.

If not all of us Shah Rukh fans liked Pathaan — a silly, crazy, desperately breathless ride, but for “that cameo” — all of our hearts are filled to bursting with its success. A man whose thrown-open arms are what love stands for, in its all-forgiven expanse, who gives his fans almost as much love and joy as he gets from them, who is as imperfect as he is perfect, and who still wears that awe over how fortune has favoured him, deserves to get enough love and joy to fight whatever else life throws his way.

It’s but fitting that Shah Rukh and Deepika followed up that blockbuster with a quiet promotion in a bathroom for her skin products. There he was, the SRK of old, witty, laughing, mocking himself, cracking some risqué jokes — without fear of a backlash.

And there she was by his side, glowing, as incredible as ever, wearing a white T-shirt and just that wide smile, hair tied up, playing along — without fear of the world outside that bathroom door.

The country is watching: Ek akela toh hai hee, ek akeli bhi kitnon par bhaari padh rahi hai.