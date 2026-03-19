Around International Women’s Day, two different all-male benches of the Supreme Court adjudicated upon distinct leave provisions concerning work and gender. One bench, led by the Chief Justice of India, spoke of menstrual leave as a possible roadblock for employers to hire more women as well as for women’s career prospects. In contrast, another bench examined leave provisions pertaining to parenthood and delivered a favourable judgment for the petitioner, opening important pathways towards gender justice — particularly, gender disparities in childcare and parental leaves.

The second judgment lays down two things. First, that a limit on the age of the child at three months with regard to maternity leave for adoptive mothers should be removed from The Code on Social Security, 2020. Second, that the government also recognise paternity leave and formulate provisions to that effect, wherein its duration may be “determined in a manner that is responsive to the needs of both the parent and the child”. Interestingly, defending the age limit on children for maternity leave to adoptive mothers, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) argued that it “strikes a balance between the rights of adoptive mothers and the concerns of employers”. It is understandable that it is utterly desirable for employers to want uninterrupted availability of their employees, but it must not be at the cost of humane and just accommodations for workers. In setting aside the ASG’s argument, the court prioritises a rights-based approach towards workers and takes an expansive view of care work and motherhood in particular, and parenthood in general. This expansion entails a move beyond the act of birth giving, a broader view of child care untethered from pedantic distinctions among newborns & infants and, caregiving beyond traditional gendered divisions.