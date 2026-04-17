This April, as three Bills that claim to champion women’s reservation move through a rushed three-day special session, it is worth pausing on a question that cuts deeper than any legislation: What does it mean to be represented, and how does one truly belong? The debate in Parliament this week has been loud, polarised, and almost entirely procedural. Lost in the noise of census data, seat counts, and federal arithmetic is a more fundamental question nobody is asking. Even if women get their one-third, is Parliament actually ready to receive them?

Let’s go back to our roots and look at the Indian Constitution, adopted in 1950. It was itself a radical document in this regard, and it did not arrive at equality by accident. It was argued for, line by line, by women who understood that the founding text of a new nation would set the terms of participation for generations to come. The 15 women of the Constituent Assembly, among them pioneers like Hansa Mehta, Amrit Kaur and Dakshayani Velayudhan, ensured that gender equality was woven into the very fabric of our democracy. Their contributions remind us that women have always been at the table. That founding generation understood something we are still learning to act on, that formal equality in law means nothing if we don’t have institutions that make it real.