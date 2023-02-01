Squeezed between IMF demands and Chinese interests, Pakistan is on the brink of collapse

Written by Yousuf Nazar

An IMF mission is currently in Pakistan to negotiate a bailout of the world’s fifth-most populous country that has an unenviable record of going to the IMF 23 times since 1958 — the most by any country during this period. The negotiations could be the toughest Pakistan has ever had with the IMF. Islamabad has reportedly sought Washington’s help in securing softer conditions but was advised to resume to talks with the IMF

The IMF’s programme was practically in suspension since November last year, mainly due to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s refusal to meet the IMF demands to stick to a market-determined exchange rate and take measures to reduce the growing fiscal deficit. Pakistan’s current year budget has a revenue target of Rs 7.4 trillion, 52 per cent of which was allocated to servicing the debts and 33 per cent to defence, including pensions. Hence, Pakistan has little fiscal space with a total debt-to-GDP ratio of around 90 per cent.

The government is reportedly considering imposing additional taxes of Rs 200 billion to satisfy the IMF’s concerns about the fiscal deficit, which could reach 6.5 per cent of the GDP against the target of 4.9 due to a sharp escalation in debt servicing costs and a shortfall in tax collection. It is unlikely that the IMF would agree to a higher fiscal deficit and is likely to insist on higher revenue collections – as high as Rs 800 billion — according to some sources, including through an increase in electricity and gas tariffs, and spending cuts.

Last year’s unprecedented torrential rains and floods compounded Pakistan’s economic woes, with estimated losses of around $30 billion. According to the United Nations, months after unprecedented floods ravaged Pakistan, vast swathes of cropland and villages remain underwater. International donors have pledged around $9 billion but 90 per cent of this “aid” is in the form of loans and is not available for the immediate balance of payments support.

The country’s official foreign exchange reserves have dropped to a dangerous level of just $3.2 billion, equivalent to less than three weeks of imports. Even if the IMF mission reaches an agreement with Pakistan, it could take some time before the latter will get any money. The current $6.5 billion IMF programme was initiated in 2019 (it was extended to June 2023 last year) and Pakistan has already received $3.9 billion.

Even if the IMF programme is revived soon, the next tranche of around $1.1 billion — for that matter the entire remaining amount — may not be enough to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to a safe level.

Pakistan has received financial help from China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates in the form of deposits and credits totalling around $10 billion. Last month, Pakistan managed to avoid default due to a $3 billion lifeline provided by the UAE in the shape of a rollover of the $2 billion of existing debt and new financing of $1 billion.

Saudi Arabia agreed to fund just $1 billion worth of oil imports on deferred payment, which is not enough to finance even one month of Pakistan’s oil import needs. Pakistan could face a crunch in fuel supplies in February as banks have stopped financing and facilitating payments for imports due to depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The Pakistan rupee’s precipitous fall during the last week of January has raised fears that Pakistan may be the next emerging market to default. Pakistan’s currency dropped 9.6 per cent against the US dollar on January 26 to an all-time low in the largest single-day fall in at least two decades as the country abandoned controls on its currency exchange rate as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s beleaguered government attempted to placate the IMF. The government also raised gasoline prices by around 16 per cent on 29 January.

Earlier in January, a nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity, threatening to cause havoc in the country already on the brink of default amidst a deepening political crisis, a rudderless political leadership, and 25 per cent crippling inflation. Factories, hospitals and schools across the country were without power for hours for two days. The authorities claimed the power breakdown was caused by technical faults but many doubted this and linked it to fuel shortages. Now there is a growing fear that the country could soon run out of fuel that powers the electricity generation plants.

In addition to the country-wide power outages, Pakistan faces a worsening wheat crisis, which reportedly has led to citizens fighting over bags of flour and at least one person getting trampled to death.

Pakistan expanded its electricity generation capacity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Programme (CPEC) but the expansion came at a high cost both in terms of high returns guaranteed to the Chinese independent power producers (IPPs) and the expensive foreign currency debt. Pakistan has been unable to make the capacity payments to IPPs under the long-term power purchase agreements with the electricity sector debt rising to a staggering $ 8.5 billion.

China is Pakistan’s largest bilateral creditor with about $30 billion in total debt, which represents about 30 per cent of the country’s total external official debt. In addition, Pakistan owes $1.1 billion to Chinese IPPs for power purchases. Last December, the government agreed to repay this debt in instalments. However, this may have displeased the IMF, which had expected the government, in August 2022, to renegotiate the purchase power agreements. Pakistan tried to renegotiate but the Chinese refused.

Pakistan is squeezed between the demands of the IMF and Chinese interests. Rescheduling debts can provide some relief but who will bite the bullet first? The Chinese or the international financial institutions that are owed $41 billion?

Pakistan’s central bank chief has admitted that the country has to repay $8 billion in the next five months and claimed that $5 billion of this will be rolled over. That still leaves the daunting task of raising at least $3 billion to meet its external debt obligations and another around $5 billion to fund the current account deficit. In total, Pakistan needs at least $9-10 billion to stabilise the external account situation and the currency.

According to the IMF, Pakistan’s debt servicing requirement would be around $25 billion per annum for the next three years. It looks almost inevitable that the debts will have to be restructured or rescheduled. However, that would come later and would put more pressure on the finances.

For now, only an immediate and large bailout can save Pakistan from default. Otherwise, it could be headed toward what Sri Lanka experienced last year. If it goes in that direction, it may see unprecedented social turmoil and political unrest.

The writer is former head of Citigroup’s emerging markets investments and author of The Gathering Storm, Political Economy of a Security State