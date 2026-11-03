Amid all the drama that surrounds the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York, it is all too easy to miss some of the quiet and constructive work that happens on the sidelines. The Partners for Multilateralism (P4M), which was launched at the 81st UNGA Week in New York in September, could turn out to be one such initiative.

Co-sponsored by Australia, Brazil, Barbados, Canada, the European Union, India, and Kenya, and further signed by 18 other countries, the P4M commits to strengthening multilateral cooperation and the institutions and rule of law that underpin it. This matters at a time when multilateralism is under severe pressure. The US, a principal founder and long-time guarantor of the system, is now rejecting it through word and deed; other major players are also flouting rules and norms with frequency and impunity. Any declarations of support are only to be welcomed, and doubly so when they come from a group that includes large and small countries from both the Global South and the Global North. Moreover, some of the language of the P4M declaration is reform-oriented, like, “we commit to strengthening multilateral cooperation that is open, fair, equitable, inclusive, networked and practical”.