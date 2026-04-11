I have spent my life running — first on mud tracks in Kerala, then on the world stage, and now in the corridors of public life. At every step, I have encountered barriers, some visible and many unspoken, that told women they did not belong. I have also seen what happens when those barriers begin to fall. Opportunity changes outcomes — and, more importantly, it changes belief.

That is why the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023 — the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — is not merely a legislative milestone. It is a long-overdue structural correction. Reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women is neither a concession nor tokenism. It is a necessary step towards a more representative and effective democracy.

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What sport has already shown us

When I competed at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and missed a medal by a fraction of a second, there were very few Indian girls who could see themselves reflected on a global stage. Over the decades, that has changed. As access to training, infrastructure, and recognition improved, Indian women rose to international prominence.

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Athletes like P V Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Vinesh Phogat and Mary Kom did not emerge in isolation. They are the result of a system that, however gradually, began to widen access. Representation creates aspiration — and aspiration, when supported, delivers achievement.

The lesson is clear. When women are given a place, they do not just participate — they excel.

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Better governance for every Indian

India has already seen the impact of women’s leadership at the grassroots. Since the 73rd Constitutional Amendment introduced reservations for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, multiple studies across states have shown improvements in access to drinking water, sanitation, education, and primary healthcare in areas led by women representatives.

These are not “women’s issues”; they are national priorities. Women leaders often bring focus to everyday governance challenges that directly affect families and communities — safe public spaces, functioning schools, nutrition, and health services.

Scaling this representation to State Assemblies and Parliament is not simply about fairness. It is about improving the quality of governance itself.

The economic case for representation

India’s female labour force participation remains among the lowest in the world, hovering around 25 per cent. This is not just a social concern — it is an economic constraint.

Greater representation of women in legislatures can help prioritise policies that unlock this untapped potential: affordable childcare, safer workplaces, access to credit, and support for women entrepreneurs. The McKinsey Global Institute has estimated that advancing gender equality could add as much as $700 billion to India’s GDP.

A more inclusive Parliament is not only a democratic necessity; it is an economic imperative.

Safety, dignity, and participation

For millions of women across India, participation in public life is still shaped by concerns of safety, discrimination, and unequal access. Whether in sports, education, or the workplace, these barriers remain deeply embedded.

More women in Parliament means laws and policies shaped not by distant understanding, but by lived reality. It means stronger advocacy for enforcement, better allocation of resources for support systems, and a justice framework that is responsive and accessible.

Governance becomes more effective when it reflects the experiences of those it serves.

Representation and the power of aspiration

The image of power in India has long been predominantly male. Changing that image is not symbolic — it is transformative.

When a young girl from Manipur, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, or any part of India sees a woman who looks like her, speaks like her, and comes from a similar background shaping the nation’s laws, it does more than inspire. It reshapes what she believes is possible.

Aspiration is the engine of social change. Reservation in legislatures does not lower standards; it widens the field of opportunity.

India’s women have already broken barriers — in sports arenas, in the armed forces, in aviation, and in boardrooms. Legislative representation is the natural next step in that journey.

The time to act is now

Having had the honour of serving in the Rajya Sabha, I have seen firsthand how diverse perspectives strengthen debate and decision-making. Yet, women today hold only about 15 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha—well below the global average.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed. What remains is the political will to implement it fully, faithfully, and without delay.

India cannot aspire to become a developed nation while leaving half its population underrepresented in its highest decision-making bodies. A Viksit Bharat cannot be built by sidelining half its talent, nor can a true democracy thrive on half its voice.

The path ahead is clear. The question is whether we have the resolve to walk it.

The writer is Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), President, Indian Olympic Association President, Commonwealth Games Association (India)