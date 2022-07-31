scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

The Dragon in the Room

P Chidambaram writes: A confident and effective policy response to China can emerge only if the Government took the Opposition parties into confidence, shared the facts and, through frank discussions, crafted a policy to deter China.

Written by P Chidambaram
July 31, 2022 4:15:28 am
The country had also won another war 50 years ago — the Bangladesh Liberation War. (File Photo)

On July 26, 2022, the nation celebrated the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is fitting that the government marks the day to remember the war heroes, especially the martyrs. In a war that was fought for three months, 527 Indian soldiers were killed and 1,363 soldiers were wounded. It was not a small price that the country paid to secure its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The country had also won another war 50 years ago — the Bangladesh Liberation War. The Indian defence forces fought the war on two fronts: on the eastern border to help the Mukti Bahini liberate the then East Pakistan and create Bangladesh, and on the western border in retaliation to the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations. On the orders of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, India launched a full-scale invasion. India reported that 3,000 soldiers had died and 12,000 soldiers were wounded. On December 16, 1971, Pakistan’s Eastern Army Commander, Lt Gen A A K Niazi, signed, unconditionally, the instrument of surrender with India’s Lt Gen J S Aurora. It was India’s greatest war victory.

Also Read |The Indian government must stop appeasing China to protect its image

Not Elephant, but Dragon

Both victories were against Pakistan. Despite two earlier wars in 1947 and 1965, Pakistan had not learnt to live in peace with India. And despite its massive defeat in 1971, it attempted to sneak into Indian territory in Kargil in 1999. Even after the defeat in the Kargil War, Pakistan still attempts to infiltrate into India. Seventy-five years after both countries became independent, Indians must reconcile themselves to live with an intransigent neighbour that knows that it can never defeat India in a regular war. Pakistan, therefore, is not the elephant in the room.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A Parliament for small thingsPremium
A Parliament for small things
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

The elephant — or dragon — in the room is China. One thing is clear: the BJP government, for all its chest-thumping against Pakistan, is totally clueless about how to deal with the aggression of China. It must rankle Prime Minister Modi that he did not get the true measure of Mr Xi Jinping when both sat on a jhoola on October 11, 2019, at Mammallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Even while the jhoola was swinging gently to the cool sea breeze, China’s PLA was in an advanced stage of planning to intrude into Indian territory. On January 1, 2020, President Xi signed the order authorising military action. PLA forces crossed the LAC into Indian territory in March-April 2020.

Contrary Voices

India discovered the intrusion on May 5-6, 2020. On June 15, in a bid to remove the intruders, India lost 20 brave soldiers. The Prime Minister called an all-party meeting on June 19. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister said, “No outsider has intruded into Indian territory nor was any outsider inside Indian territory.” Yet, according to a number of military officers and experts, India is no longer in control of approximately 1,000 sq km of territory where our troops could earlier patrol. Sixteen rounds of talks have taken place at the military level between India and China. If no outsider was inside Indian territory, why did 20 soldiers make the supreme sacrifice? What conversation is taking place between the military commanders in these endless rounds of talks? Why are the words ‘disengagement’ and ‘withdrawal’ used by the MEA repeatedly? Is it not true that Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement and other MEA statements demanded the restoration of ‘status quo ante’?

Also Read |Explained: Two years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand today

Let’s admit the hard facts. China claims the entire Galwan Valley. China claims that the LAC runs through Finger 4 and not Finger 8. (The area between Finger 4 and Finger 8 was patrolled and controlled by India before May 2020). At the 16th round of talks, China conceded nothing on Hot Springs. India wanted to discuss Demchok and Depsang, China refused. China is building military infrastructure in Aksai Chin and along the 3,488 km border it shares with India. It has installed 5G networks up to the LAC. It has built a new bridge across Pangong Tso. It is bringing more military hardware and troops to the border. It is settling its citizens in the new villages. There are satellite pictures that confirm many of these developments.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Absent: a China Policy

Mr Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary, in his recent book (How China sees India and the World) has observed, “China would like to see India slotted into a subordinate role in an Asia dominated by itself. India will resist a hierarchical order in Asia and a world dominated by China.” Absolutely correct, but what makes China assertive is, as Mr Shyam Saran pointed out, “the gap between the economic and military capabilities of the two countries continues to expand in favour of China”. As per the IMF, in nominal dollars, China’s GDP in 2021 was USD 16,863 billion and India’s GDP was USD 2,946 billion.

India’s Opposition parties have always — whichever party was in power — stood by the government of the day and the defence forces. Solidarity among Indian political parties and citizens is important, but it does not amount to a policy. A confident and effective policy response to China can emerge only if the Government took the Opposition parties into confidence, shared the facts, and through frank discussions, crafted a policy to deter China. Otherwise, we will keep counting the rounds of talks and delude ourselves that India has, in the altered circumstances, a China policy.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

2

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

3

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

4

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

5

Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement