Out of mind: Beware the voter

Political language follows its own logic. Congress won five general elections in a row in the first 20 years of parliamentary elections, had an overwhelming majority in both Houses of Parliament, and won most states in the first three elections. No one then thought of the tyranny of majoritarianism or that democracy was in danger. When Indira Gandhi won in 1971, no one said she was a populist, or majoritarian or that she was authoritarian (until they found out in 1975).

Narendra Modi won a second majority and there were fears expressed that democracy was in danger. That he was populist, authoritarian and majoritarian. Of course being the BJP, the accusation of fascism was never far behind — to say nothing of the H word.

Well I have to disappoint everyone. The recent elections show that Indian democracy is alive and well and kicking. Just a few days ago, exit polls were showing a landslide for BJP. The party had talked about Article 370 in both states. No local matter was addressed. In Maharashtra, a Bharat Ratna honour for V D Savarkar’s was given more prominence than recent floods. Haryana has a car industry in doldrums but did not get a mention.

Certain things are clear. Never take the voters for granted. Voters know not only how to use their vote but also how to lie to pollsters. There was a report of a BJP neta telling voters that his party had put a chip in the EVM which told them who had voted for which party. The Election Commission was going to examine him but it is not the first time this has been said. Maneka Gandhi said something similar during the general election. Either the voters do not believe in what they are told or they are not afraid of the consequences of their exercising their democratic rights. It is obvious that such talk does not enhances a party’s reputation with voters.

As of Thursday midnight, the results are not yet final. But there is no doubt that in Haryana, the BJP has fallen short of what was expected of its team, let alone what was being claimed by exit polls. It may have lost its majority and Congress plus JJP have 41 seats to BJP’s 40. The price of an independent Haryana MLA’s loyalty would be difficult to guess as it must be rising by the minute. Let us wait and see.

The miracle in Maharashtra is of course the tenacity and success of Sharad Pawar. He stuck to local issues as he is deeply rooted in where he belongs. We see old names being resilient. Bhupinder Singh Hooda of course and now there is a third generation Chautala winning seats. Manohar Lal Khattar is a newcomer to Haryana as well as to electoral politics. He failed when the case of Ram Rahim blew up and his followers broke the law with impunity. Khattar may have forgotten but the local people have not.

The biggest surprise is the comeback for the Congress. Ever since the general election, it has been in serious crisis. It has lost its young president and got an older one back. Still its performance shows that there is life in the Grand Old Party. As for the BJP, it has to take local issues and local voters more seriously.