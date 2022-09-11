scorecardresearch
Our true colours: Brown, soft black or just grey

Lisa LaFlamme, 58, the chief anchor of Canada’s most-watched news show, who was reportedly fired by the CTV network for looking her age and not dyeing her hair.

“Embrace yourself as you evolve. That’s real self-confidence.” The wise words came from my sister as she stopped colouring her hair and let those silver streaks glisten in her DPs across social media platforms. By the time she reaches my age, she would be nicely pepper-browned, that perennial qualifier of feminine elegance and wisdom. Of course, top hair colour brands these days have a line of steel grey dyes, underwriting the value it has for age appropriateness. Meanwhile, top international brands, realising that mid-life is where the moolah is, have had elderly celebrities endorse their product lines. So when 77-year-old actor Helen Mirren was a showstopper at the Paris Fashion Week last year in her snow-white hair, ageism seemed to have broken the final frontier of acceptability.

The problem with these “too good to be true” scenarios is that they end up being tokenisms or another fad that delights you for a while, skims your skin but never quite goes under it.

Let’s begin with Lisa LaFlamme, 58, the chief anchor of Canada’s most-watched news show, who was reportedly fired by the CTV network for looking her age and not dyeing her hair. Everybody attributed the move to a sexist and ageist bias. LaFlamme, who had been playing the role of a perky, fresh TV presenter for long, gave up colouring her hair during the pandemic and found it liberating to not lie to herself before the mirror. She finally decided to own the gravitas of being an award-winning journalist.

Cut to our TV networks. How many grey-haired women anchors do you see? Any bespectacled ones around? The mature and established are neatly dyed and coiffured, airbrushed and primped up. And if they have vision problems, then they might as well wear lenses or have corrective vision surgery. Grapevine has it that viewers prefer a male anchor for prime-time slots since 9 o’clock news is robust even if women anchors are better analysts. Of course, a greying male anchor with thick black spectacles is considered “oh so hot”. Doesn’t matter if he is 35 or 65. The network may even suggest that he acquire the latest Tom Ford frames.

Professedly, at the workplace, there is no ageism. But practically, it exists in the trellis of the mind with such secrecy that you cannot quantify it.

Let’s ask ourselves, how many older women would we hire near their retirement age? For the silver-haired, there would be a flurry of questions based on physical appearance. Is she fit enough, can she deal with the stress, can she deliver, is she past her prime and, the lethal one, why is she so desperate or why does she need it? Yet a white-haired man, even after retirement, makes for a valued consultant, his experience acknowledged with just rewards, with perks that he may not have even enjoyed in his service years. Little wonder then that women are not just colouring their hair but are flooding fitness videos on social media to prove that age cannot “wither” them, nor stale their “infinite variety.” Supermodels like Malaika Arora are making reverse-ageing look cool and a cherished goal. Wearing ankle weights to the gym to prove her fitness levels at 48, she is setting impossible standards for those who want to be normal, the strutting gait be damned.

That’s the reason, swinging between honesty and self-preservation, some of us choose the latter. And sometimes, we choose “natural brown” as an indigestible compromise. But maybe we don’t need to. LaFlamme has now been hired by another network to cover the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, someone who gave up dyeing and chose to go all-white. But then the queen could afford to not be vain.

11-09-2022
Modi set to attend SCO summit in Samarkand with Xi, Putin, Shehbaz on September 15 and 16

