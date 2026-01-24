The just-announced Oscar nominations reflect the dynamism, spectacle and vigour that defined global cinema in 2025. The selection moves decisively beyond Hollywood, ensuring greater international representation. Historic recognition for the ambitious horror musical Sinners, which leads the pack with a record 16 nominations, and One Battle After Another, close behind with 13, has heated up the Oscar race. What makes the countdown to the Oscars ceremony on March 15 even more exciting is the diverse slate of 10 films vying for the Best Picture award. The nominations across acting, writing, music and technical categories underscore what an exceptional year it has been for cinema.

The Best Picture nominees showcase the range and ambition of the films released this year. In the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed Bugonia, a conspiracy theorist kidnaps a CEO, convinced she is an alien. The film has landed Emma Stone her seventh nomination, making her, at 37, the youngest woman to achieve this feat. The hugely entertaining F1 sees a veteran Formula One driver, played by Brad Pitt, return from retirement to mentor and team up with a younger racer. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines the misunderstood titular character’s story in Frankenstein, mounting it on a grand scale with a moody Gothic vibe, while director Chloé Zhao creates an enchanting, emotionally rich world in Hamnet, where loss is as central to the narrative as love.

Advertisement

In this lineup, the Josh Safdie-directed Marty Supreme stands out with its “dream big” theme and the kinetic energy that drives the narrative. The film is headlined by Timothée Chalamet, who plays the titular character with a rare conviction. At 30, Chalamet already has three acting Oscar nominations; could his wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards finally help him clinch the golden statuette?

While One Battle After Another was earlier tipped to dominate this year’s nominations, it had to settle for second place with 13 nods. Paul Thomas Anderson’s genre-defying drama remains astonishing for its scale and imagination, blending parental anxieties with revolutionary fatigue in a dystopian setting.

Also Read | What Sinners writer and director Ryan Coogler owes his teacher

Films that challenge and provoke

The inclusion of Kleber Mendonça Filho’s The Secret Agent and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value comes as little surprise, given the acclaim they have received since winning top honours at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Their strong showing across multiple categories, particularly in acting, points to shifting perceptions within the Academy. Sentimental Value actors Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning have all received Oscar nominations; the Norwegian film has received, overall, nine nominations. Filho has already collected Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes for The Secret Agent while its lead actor, Wagner Moura, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama and gave a moving speech about passing on “values” to the next generation. With two nominations each, Jafar Panahi’s Persian-language It Was Just An Accident and Oliver Laxe’s Sirāt (Spain’s entry in the foreign feature category), too, point to the growing significance of international titles.

Advertisement

In contrast to most of the titles in the Best Picture category, Train Dreams, directed by Clint Bentley, is a meditative, period drama about an ordinary railway construction worker. Even though Joel Edgerton’s soulful performance makes the movie a compelling watch, Edgerton has failed to bag a nomination. Yet, the fact that the movie has scored four nominations — for Best Picture, Cinematography, Original Song and Adapted Screenplay — shows that the voters have gone for movies that are cinematically superb and have received the cinephile’s endorsement.

Even though the nominations have mostly been greeted with excitement, shock has also been expressed over a few snubs. Prominent among them are Paul Mescal and Jesse Plemons not getting a Supporting Actor nomination and the Palme d’Or winner Panahi getting neither the Best Picture nor Best Director nod. The lack of any nomination for Park Chan-wook’s much talked about satire No Other Choice was definitely shocking, while the Best International Feature nomination for Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab — a retelling of the failed rescue of a six-year-old girl, whose family comes under Israeli fire in Gaza — showed how the voters’ political consciousness has shaped their choices.

If the nominations are any indication, the Oscars are no longer trying to play it safe, pivoting towards a greater recognition of films that have dared to challenge and provoke and which, therefore, resonate with these times.

alaka.sahani@expressindia.com