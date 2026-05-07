A year after Operation Sindoor, it is possible to move beyond the immediacy of events and assess its deeper strategic meaning. Op Sindoor was more than a successful response to provocation. It marked the maturing of India’s ability to employ calibrated force under a nuclear overhang, while retaining control over escalation. In doing so, it offered a template for the management of sub-conventional conflict in a complex, multi-domain environment.

The most striking feature of Sindoor was not the scale of force employed, but the discipline with which it was applied. India chose not to be drawn into a wider conventional conflict, despite having both the capability and the provocation to do so. Instead, it demonstrated a doctrine of aggression blended with restraint — precise, time-bound, and politically directed. This was not a restraint born of hesitation, but of strategic confidence. The message was clear: India could escalate, but chose not to. Yet. Credible retribution against the perpetrators, rather than territorial ambition, defined the operation. This was a carefully chosen strategy from a spectrum of available options.

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For Pakistan, this posed a dilemma it was ill-prepared to handle. Its strategic culture remains anchored in binary responses to either escalate conventionally or retreat into denial. Sindoor forced it into a grey zone where neither option was viable. Its military response lacked coherence, constrained by both surprise and capability gaps in handling limited, multi-domain operations. Its attempts to compensate through information warfare only diluted its credibility, as exaggerated claims failed to withstand scrutiny. More significantly, Pakistan’s repeated invocation of the nuclear threat appeared increasingly formulaic, even fatigued. Nuclear signalling, once a potent deterrent, risks losing salience when overused without corresponding credibility.

India, by contrast, demonstrated mastery over escalation control. Without overt signalling, it maintained a posture of readiness that was understood, if not articulated. The operation reaffirmed that limited conflict remains possible — even effective — within a nuclearised environment, provided political intent, military capability, and communication are aligned. The stability-instability paradox, long debated in the South Asian strategic conversation, found a contemporary expression in Operation Sindoor.

Equally important was the execution. In just a few years, the Indian armed forces have adapted to multi-domain operations without compromising their conventional edge. Operation Sindoor reflected a level of jointness that went beyond coordination to integration. Cyber capabilities, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and precision strike systems were brought together in a manner that compressed decision-making timelines and enhanced effectiveness. This integration did not replace conventional strength; it layered new capabilities atop it, creating a more agile and responsive force structure.

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The role of civil-military convergence stood out starkly. Sindoor was not merely a military operation. It was a whole-of-government effort. Political clarity enabled operational flexibility. Diplomatic engagement ensured that India’s actions were understood internationally as measured and necessary. Economic stability was maintained, with minimal disruption to markets and civilian life. Narrative management, though not flawless, was significantly more coherent than in earlier crises. Yet, the operation also revealed chinks that merit attention — particularly the need for faster, institutionalised communication frameworks and deeper inter-agency integration that does not rely on personalities.

The Pahalgam attack that preceded Sindoor was intended to reinsert Pakistan into the Kashmiri consciousness and to project its continuing relevance. It sought to disrupt a narrative of normalcy built around economic revival, tourism, and declining local recruitment. A year later, that objective appears to have failed. Local recruitment into militancy remains limited, and the economic momentum in the Valley continues. Broader Indian society’s engagement through investment, connectivity, and opportunity has played a role in stabilising the environment. A return to pre-Covid levels of terrorism in Kashmir appears unlikely, though complacency would be misplaced.

The nature of the threat, however, is evolving. While local human resources for militancy may have diminished, this cannot be assumed across the border. Pakistan retains the ability to externalise manpower, and emerging technologies are lowering the threshold for disruption. Terror financing, though under greater scrutiny, is also adapting. The shift from traditional channels to hybrid models — including digital and crypto-based mechanisms — poses new challenges. In a global financial environment marked by flux, these channels could facilitate the reconstitution of proxy support networks. This will require sustained monitoring and adaptive responses from agencies such as the National Investigation Agency.

Operation Sindoor also underscores a broader lesson: Future conflicts will not resemble the past. They will be shorter, sharper, and fought across domains that blur the line between war and peace. Urban centres, digital infrastructure, and societal cohesion may become as significant as traditional battlefields. The ability to absorb shocks, maintain normalcy, and control narratives will be as critical as military success.

For India, the challenge now is one of sustainability. Sindoor has set a benchmark, but its lessons must be institutionalised. Jointness must be deepened, technologies continuously integrated, and decision-making processes further streamlined. Above all, the delicate balance between aggression and restraint must be preserved — not as a slogan, but as a practised doctrine.

The legacy of Operation Sindoor, therefore, lies not just in what it achieved, but in what it revealed. It showed that India can act with precision without losing control, that it can send a decisive message without inviting uncontrolled escalation, and that it can align its instruments of national power in pursuit of clear strategic objectives. In an environment where provocations will persist and conflicts will evolve, that may be its most enduring contribution.

The writer is Governor of Bihar and former commander of India’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps