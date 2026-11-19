Consider a district officer who reviews the supplementary nutrition programme every month. The review usually takes place in a conference room, with data on a screen. Now imagine that this officer decides to visit one Anganwadi centre in each of the three weakest blocks before every review. She speaks with the mothers and the workers. She hears about a stock-out before it appears in any report. No rule has changed, no scheme has been announced. Yet the citizen at the last mile now meets a different government.

This is the idea behind the Karmayogi Sankalpa, launched by the Cabinet Secretary at Bharat Mandapam on November 17. It was the closing act of the National Workshop on Leadership as Mission convened by NITI Aayog. The pledge is one sentence long. “I commit to making one change in my leadership practice, within my own authority, for the citizens I serve.” Each officer names the situation in which the action will be taken. The officer then chooses the leadership attribute to be developed, states the action with a date and describes the outcome expected for citizens. The commitment is recorded on the iGOT platform. Karmayogi Bharat follows up at 30, 60 and 90 days.

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The most important words in the pledge are “within my own authority”. Many officers believe that meaningful change must wait for a fresh order, a larger budget or a sanction from above. The workshop asked them to separate what requires the authority of others from what already lies in their own hands. Most found the second list longer than they had assumed.

The National Workshop on Leadership as a Mission was the first of five that mark 25 years of the Prime Minister’s public leadership. It did not study leadership as a set of abstract qualities. It studied decisions. Four episodes were placed before the participants: The reconstruction of Kutch after the earthquake of 2001, the response to Covid, the Lakhpati Didi initiative and the opening up of the space economy. Those who were directly involved gave first-hand accounts. Participants asked how those affected were brought into the process and how the decision was communicated to those who had to implement it.

The PM has described himself as the pradhan sevak, the first servant of the people. That understanding places seva bhaav, the spirit of service, at the heart of public office. The leadership attributes that the workshop drew from these 25 years, include deep listening, equanimity, compassion, integrity and fearlessness in taking difficult decisions.

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This is also the larger purpose of Mission Karmayogi. Launched in 2020, it set out to move the civil service from a rule-based orientation to a role-based one. The iGOT platform has made learning available to every government employee, at any level and in any place. The framework of behavioural, functional and domain competencies has given that learning a direction. The Karmayogi Sankalpa converts learning into action. Capacity is not finally measured by the number of courses completed. It is measured by a change in practice that a citizen can feel.

The design of the workshop reflected the same conviction. Officers sat at the same tables as students, scholars and community partners of national programmes. Each group then took up a live challenge from the current posting of one of its members. It produced a plan with a specific action, an accountable officer, a frequency of review and a measure of effect.

Viksit Bharat by 2047 will not be built by policy alone. It will be built through the daily decisions of public servants in blocks, districts, states and ministries. Each of those decisions either brings the state closer to the citizen or leaves the citizen waiting.

The participants gathered at Bharat Mandapam took this sankalpa. They were not alone. More than 1 lakh civil servants across the country took it with them through the Karmayogi Bharat platform. When thousands of public servants keep one promise each, a nation moves.

The writer is member, NITI Aayog and former member of the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India