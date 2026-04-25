The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam ensured that women are no longer on the periphery of the grand narrative of Indian democracy; that they can be the authors and architects of its future.

For over 22 years, my life has been a tapestry woven with the threads of social activism, legal advocacy, and political responsibility. From the bustling streets of Mumbai, where I worked through non-governmental organisations such as I Love Mumbai and the Giants International to improve local lives, to the national stage as a voice for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), my mission has remained constant: The empowerment of women. As a fashion designer, I am often called the “Queen of Drapes” for finding 54 ways to drape a single sari; similarly, I believe there are countless ways for women to contribute to the fabric of our nation. However, for too long, a crucial thread was missing from our governance. The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, is more than just legislation. It has the potential to realise the vision of equality by making our democracy more inclusive.

The importance of this law cannot be overstated. By securing 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, it seeks to shift the needle from mere participation to actual leadership. For decades, women have been India’s most dedicated voters, yet we have remained a “vote bank” rather than a “power bank”. Reservation would change that equation forever. When a woman leads, the legislative focus shifts toward the foundational pillars of a Viksit Bharat, including family welfare, healthcare, nutrition, and education. Women bring a unique lens of empathy and pragmatism to administration that is essential for a balanced policy outcome.