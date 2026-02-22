Whatever Ramdev is or isn’t, it’s impossible not to have a grudging sort of admiration for someone who’s made his fortune parading around unselfconsciously in an orange loincloth, proudly displaying his hirsute body, while holding forth on everything from corruption to entrepreneurship.

In a suit filed in the Delhi High Court, yoga guru Ramdev has objected to posts on Facebook and X that use his persona as a source of amusement and parody for comic relief to “generate audience engagement”. Citing “personality rights”, his counsel argued against “misleading and denigrating content” while X’s legal team contended that political commentary, satire and public opinion must be protected. Noting that it’s an impossible task removing everything someone famous finds insulting, the HC held firm that “we can’t be so sensitive”. And, that it was perfectly alright to fact check fake news on Baba Ramdev, as someone had done. Ramdev’s net worth is around Rs 1600 crore, derived mainly from his wellness business Patanjali Ayurved which is now a major FMCG entity.

Whatever Ramdev is or isn’t, it’s impossible not to have a grudging sort of admiration for someone who’s made his fortune parading around unselfconsciously in an orange loincloth, proudly displaying his hirsute body, while holding forth on everything from corruption to entrepreneurship. His grand claims of miraculous cures have been discredited as appalling nonsense but he has got away virtually consequence-free because a gullible public bought into “Coronil”, Patanjali’s magic potion to cure Covid. In one video on YouTube that’s been viewed a few lakh times, two comedians are having a field day replaying Ramdev’s contempt for the Covid vaccine while peddling his own concoctions instead. Since then, Patanjali has been pulled up by the Supreme Court — they had to issue an unconditional apology for deceitful practices, a Delhi court restrained them from terming other companies’ Chyawanprash as “dhoka”, and, they’ve been fined for selling substandard ghee.