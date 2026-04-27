Given the traditional interactions between the Kuomintang and the Communist Party of China, the meeting earlier this month between Cheng Li-wun of Taiwan’s main opposition party and Chinese President Xi Jinping could have been treated as a routine affair. But it assumed significance for several reasons.

First, there is a growing realisation in China that its aggressive policies have emboldened the Taiwanese to assert self-rule, enabling the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to remain in power for the last decade. By inviting the KMT’s chairwoman, President Xi aimed to reaffirm historical, social, cultural, and ancestral linkages that connect people across the Taiwan Strait. Second, Cheng Li-wun’s visit was intended to depict that a peaceful solution to tensions regarding reunification could be possible if the KMT came to power in the 2028 presidential election. Third, it sent a message of peace and reconciliation to the rest of the world.