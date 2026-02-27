AMIDDLE-SCHOOL classroom is a space for inquiry, not an arena for institutional power-play. That’s why the new NCERT social science textbook for Class VIII invites questions of bad faith. After a report in this newspaper revealed its content, the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Surya Kant rightly stepped up to red-flag this. It is reassuring that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed regret and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of the need for accountability. The issue of public corruption is urgent and that of judicial corruption even more so. As the system’s centrepiece, the judiciary is tasked with keeping all other institutions honest and committed to constitutional morality. Over the years, SC judges have themselves underlined the importance of judicial probity. Indeed, the section in the textbook in question quotes former Chief Justice B R Gavai: “… sadly, there have been instances of corruption and misconduct that have surfaced even within the judiciary… potentially eroding faith in the integrity of the system as a whole”. The judiciary’s seminal position and role also means, however, that any assessment of its institutional record must be made with due respect and responsibility. The NCERT has expressed regret but that isn’t persuasive — given its own record.

For, the inclusion of judicial corruption is the latest in a dodgy list of politically driven deletions, erasures, and additions in the name of rationalising textbook content, on the watch of this government. References to the 2002 Gujarat riots have been purged and content relating to the Mughal era pruned, mention of caste discrimination has been diluted and references to the demolition of the Babri Masjid removed. The context of the current controversy is, also, this: In polarised times, the space for checks and balances seems increasingly constricted. The government repeatedly labels the Opposition as “anti-national”, derides the media as part of an allegedly discredited “ecosystem” ranged against it. In times like these, the judiciary’s check-and-balance role is even more salient and delicate and needs to be protected — while the SC is often accused of giving the government the benefit of doubt, it has reiterated that its mandate is adherence to the Constitution, not to play the role of the Opposition.