The Congress party has discovered institutions. After seven decades in which it treated the judiciary, investigating agencies, the Election Commission and even the press as extensions of the ruling family’s will, it now holds marches to defend their independence. It is the arsonist protesting at the fire station. The record is long. A few chapters are enough.

On April 25, 1973, a day after the Supreme Court delivered the Kesavananda Bharati judgment, the Indira Gandhi government announced that Justice A N Ray would be Chief Justice of India. To appoint him, it passed over three judges, all of whom had ruled against the government. All three resigned. Law Minister Mohan Kumaramangalam had formulated the notion of a “committed judiciary”, in which the government should weigh a judge’s philosophy and outlook, not only his integrity. In 1977, at the height of the Emergency, it happened again. Justice H R Khanna, the lone dissenter in the ADM Jabalpur case, was passed over for the chief justiceship. He resigned. The judges who sided with the government in that case rose in their turn.