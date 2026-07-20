I have read the editorial in this newspaper, ‘On J&K statehood, Omar Abdullah is spot on. He doesn’t need Trump clickbait’ (IE, July 14, 2026.) While I appreciate the editorial’s unequivocal support for the legitimate and justified aspiration for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, one aspect of my speech requires clarification.

I have come to expect political parties in Opposition to lift a sentence out of context in order to build a convenient narrative. I did not, however, expect The Indian Express to do the same. The editorial draws an inference from my reference to US President Donald Trump that misrepresents both the context and the explicit intent of my remarks. The reference was made while responding to a statement by the Leader of the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, who had remarked that statehood could not be achieved by staging a protest at Jantar Mantar. My point was simple: If even a peaceful protest in our own national capital is to be dismissed, where exactly are we expected to go? It was a satirical political rebuttal to an opposition remark, not a policy position and certainly not an appeal for external intervention.