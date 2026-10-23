Also by Debashis Chakraborty

Since its inception, the Trump 2.0 era has forced countries to continually reassess their trade options with the United States. On October 16, President Trump waived the specified duties and sanctions under the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act. The Act, which was signed on September 18, had authorised duties of up to 500 per cent on direct US imports from Russia and up to 100 per cent on goods from the five largest buyers of Russian crude and gas in the previous year if they made new purchases from October 18, and from the five largest facilitators of oil-sanctions evasion. China and India are the two major buyers targeted by the tariff threat.

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The waiver does not repeal the Act, and it can be withdrawn. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration would take around 60 days to assess the implications. A week earlier, on October 9, Trump had also said Russia would supply several million tons of diesel to US and global markets. These developments on October 9 and 16 are two examples of the same discretion. India has been given time, not a settlement. In August 2025, the combined duty on many Indian products imposed by the US was raised to 50 per cent, including an extra 25 per cent linked to Russian oil. A February 2026 interim agreement remains unsigned. Whether these developments are used to close the unsigned deal or to reopen it is the question the coming weeks will answer.

The US has done this before. After the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, it supported the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in 1947 and the World Trade Organisation in 1995. However, during the Trump 1.0 era, the US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2017, entered a trade war with China in 2018, and continued to block the appointment of jurists to the WTO Appellate Body, which disrupted the system from 2019. The Biden administration did not restore order to the multilateral system either. Trump 2.0 is an extension of the first term.

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Since the Liberation Day tariffs of April 2025, the US’s modus operandi has been to announce a duty, force the partner to react, then either strike a deal or raise the next threat. Many economies, including the UK, Japan, and the EU, have settled below their peak tariffs. Canada chose retaliation. In July 2026, the US announced 50 per cent duties on about $20 billion of Canadian goods. In September, Canada retaliated with matching tariffs, and the US responded with import bans and a revised list of targeted products.

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The US-Israel campaign against Iran, which began in February 2026, reflected a major miscalculation. Iran disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, and oil prices rose sharply. Asian oil importers, including India, which were balancing energy security against export access, had more reason to look for non-Gulf barrels.

The US cannot shut down Russia’s oil trade by itself. The Act was the instrument for raising the cost of accessing the American market for major purchasers of Russian crude and gas. Interestingly, the 100 per cent tariff under this Act was never automatic. The discretionary power granted to the President makes this more of a bargaining instrument. China has already played the strong card. After President Xi’s recent visit, the two sides agreed to reduce tariffs on around $30 billion of goods in each direction and extended a trade truce until 10 January 2027. This partial de-escalation, though not a settlement under the Graham Act, demonstrates China’s strategic leverage and how it has forced the US to lower its tariff hammer.

For India, the waiver has eased the immediate tariff pressure, but has not eliminated it. The choice between Russian barrels and access to the US market remains. During his visit this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the India-US trade deal is “very, very close” and also described India as a “refining superpower” that can process more Venezuelan crude. The visit put Venezuelan crude on the table as one option for India’s crude mix, which could be used as a bargaining instrument. It did not close the trade deal or settle where the barrels will come from.

The waiver has paused the penalty. It has not removed the Act itself. Temporary relief is not a basis for treating the threat as closed. The next test will be whether the waiver remains in place while the India-US agreement remains unsigned.

Goyal is a research associate at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress, and Chakraborty is a professor at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Kolkata Campus. Views expressed are personal