For decades, American strategists comforted themselves with an assumption about China: Its wealth was also its weakness. Beijing needed open shipping lanes, foreign markets, and Arab oil moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz. Pinch those arteries, and China would have to come to the table and make concessions to Washington. The war with Iran was supposed to deliver that pinch. It did the opposite by strengthening China’s hand.

When the Strait of Hormuz closed, the warnings were everywhere: An energy-hungry China caught flat-footed, prices it couldn’t control, an economy about to wobble. The wobble never came. Beijing had been planning for this exact morning for years, pulling from petroleum reserves it had spent a decade stockpiling, drawing crude through pipelines from Russia and Central Asia that no warship can interdict, and leaning on a fleet of off-the-books tankers built to keep discounted oil flowing no matter what. But the deeper edge wasn’t in the reserves or the pipelines. It was in the strange shape of China’s energy system itself. The country still runs heavily on coal. Fossil fuels supply well over half of its power.

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Yet China has also built the largest fleet of wind, solar, and hydro on the planet, with renewables now past 30 per cent of its electricity and climbing fast. That in-between mix gets treated in Washington as a transition stalled halfway, a contradiction waiting to be punished. In this war, it worked like armour. A country that can fall back on cheap domestic coal while selling the world its solar panels, batteries, and electric cars simply doesn’t flinch when a tanker lane shuts in West Asia.

That would be galling enough for the US on its own. But the more lasting damage is what the war did to the oil market itself.

Expensive, jittery oil is free advertising for nearly everything China makes. Every jump at the pump nudges a buyer toward a Chinese EV. Every blocked tanker turns Chinese solar panels from a green indulgence into plain arithmetic. The war juiced global demand for exactly the products Beijing already dominates, not only at home but also in markets from Jakarta to Johannesburg. At the same time, China keeps bringing nuclear plants online, the steady baseload power that makes a renewables-heavy grid hang together.

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Even with this MoU between the US and Iran, the war might not end. It could settle into a loose ceasefire, a low-grade war, or a prolonged limbo. The assumption that we will automatically revert to the day before the war erupted is a fantasy. And most importantly, the war will solidify China’s position as an economic fortress state in the heart of Eurasia, more immune to global disruption than the rest of Asia.

Beyond the economic consequences of the war, Beijing now deals with Washington as an overstretched superpower and responds by pressing harder on core red lines, mainly Taiwan. The outcome of the war in Iran will now inform how China should manage Taiwan and American power in Asia, while raising profound questions and suspicions about American power and its limits as the global balance of power continues to shift toward multipolarity.

For China, the Iran war therefore serves as a real-time stress test of US power projection, logistics endurance, and political will in Asia, reinforcing calculations that Washington may struggle to mount or sustain a high-intensity defense of Taiwan without unacceptable trade-offs elsewhere. This dynamic not only informs Beijing’s mix of coercion, diplomacy, and timing but also amplifies regional doubts about American deterrence as US-China competition intensifies.

The Iran war has accelerated China’s emergence as a true fortress economy, one whose coal baseload, continental pipelines, and commanding position in green technologies together neutralise the very disruptions Washington once counted on to bring Beijing to heel. Beijing now operates with greater confidence that it can absorb or even profit from future crises in distant chokepoints while pressing its core interests closer to home.

The writer is the author of West Asia, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a director at McLarty Associates