The recent approval of Ozempic for diabetes treatment in India has triggered conversations on the “obesity market”. The global weight management market was estimated at $142.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $298.66 billion by 2030. The anti-obesity pharma market in India has grown nearly five times in the last half-decade. A combination of the non-communicable diseases epidemic and wellness culture has led to India’s corporate tertiary care hospitals offering diagnostic and treatment services for obesity on the one hand and preventive services on the other.

The WHO characterises obesity as a “chronic, relapsing disease,” because of the complex interactions between genetics, neurobiology, eating behaviour, access to a healthy diet, market forces, and the broader environment. For adults, a BMI (body mass index or the measure of weight relative to height) greater than or equal to 25 is considered overweight, and a BMI greater than or equal to 30 is considered obesity. Obesity is now seen as a global crisis. Its prevalence among adults has doubled in the last three decades, and among adolescents it has quadrupled. Currently, 35 million under-five children and about 400 million in the five-to-19-year age group are estimated to be overweight. India’s National Family Health Survey 5 (the current round) data show that nearly 1 in 4 adults is overweight.