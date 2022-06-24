Two protests in Ranchi, two responses: No bulldozers for the Agnipath protester

Written by Shailesh Poddar

After violence put the streets of Ranchi in a chokehold on June 10 in response to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements about the Prophet, several protestors were jailed and their names displayed, albeit momentarily, in an act of public shaming. Two of the young protestors were killed. One was 15 years old.

As the curfew lifted and the internet flickered back on, I was introduced to the family of one of the arrested, a 19-year-old Muslim boy who was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. The family of six sat with their faces drooping in their small two-bedroom home, tucked into one of the narrow lanes spiralling out from Ranchi’s famous Bada Talab. I listened to their anger, and their sense of humiliation, while thinking about the next steps in securing bail for the young boy.

I asked a colleague, a Muslim advocate practising in Ranchi’s Civil Court who also conducts clerical tasks, to apply for certified copies of the FIR needed for the bail application. He came back, disturbed: “The court staff was not behaving well. You should ask a Hindu advocate to do this”.

I approached another advocate, a Hindu this time. While discussing the details, I asked him to make sure the filing does not cost too much, as the client cannot afford to pay. “If the client can’t afford to pay, then why did he pelt stones?” he asked.

Having grown up in Ranchi and now practising in the High Court, I thought I was well-prepared for the onslaught of hateful comments in the aftermath of the recent violence. But the vitriol against Muslims that I witnessed during this period reached a new level. Not just on WhatsApp, but out loud and in public, there were calls for violence. Many demanded arrests, citing the UP government as a model example.

In all these Islamophobic statements, I noticed that the justification for violent speech came from arguments of self-defence. Indeed, scholars have noted how hate speech has increasingly begun to take the form of “fear speech”. Dutch legal scholar Antoine Buyse, who coined the term, argues that “…speech directed at stigmatising another group may pave the way for violence (hate speech), but it is fear speech that is a much stronger indicator of impending violence. This is true especially when speech takes the form of instilling fear that the other group is out to strike one’s own group with violence, possibly even with the aim of extermination (existential fear).”

Scholar Kiran Garimella corroborated Buyse’s theory in the Indian context with a groundbreaking analysis of around 27,000 WhatsApp messages in political groups. Almost 8,000 of these posts expressed some form of fear speech, which had a wider reach and longer lifetime than non-fear speech messages. “Fear speech messages use various events and symbols to create the illusion of fear among the reader about a target community … Fear speech messages clearly fit into a set of topics relating to aggression, crime, and, violence showcasing Muslims as criminals and using dehumanising representations of them.”

That same justification of fear and self-defence was missing when, no less than a week later, the government’s announcement of the Agnipath Scheme sparked nationwide protests with excessive damage to public property. In fact, violent speech against the protestors was entirely absent. The timing provided a stark juxtaposition as I listened to those around me. Only a few days ago, those who were pleading for “bulldozer action” to be imported to Jharkhand were strangely quiet. The hate and the anger dissipated.

On June 22, when I went to visit the 19-year-old Muslim boy arrested in the first protests, I listened to him describe how a commute home from his work at a bike showroom turned into a not-so-average day.

I was left wondering who feared him, who hated him, and whose speech mattered.

The writer is a Ranchi-based advocate