Institutions bubbling with energy, commitment, and ever-improving dynamic performance levels constitute the oasis of hope in democracies. The hopes and aspirations of the young are shaped by schools and institutions of higher education, which expand their horizons and synchronise their skills and interests, as well as by the loving care of their teachers. The best thing to happen after Independence was the creation of new institutions and the strengthening of existing ones. These were clearly statements of trust in the ingenuity of young Indians. Who is not proud of TIFR, BARC, ISRO, CSIR, and many more? The CBSE in its present form was created on July 1, 1962. The NCERT was created on September 1, 1961. Over the decades, both have acquired national and international credibility, acceptance, and appreciation, the credit for which must go to the leadership, exercise of autonomy, and a deep sense of “participating in creating the future of India” amongst the scholars and support staff. Unfortunately, the reputation of both has suffered in recent months and weeks.

Critical thinking is one of the very significant recommendations of the NEP, 2020. The NCERT did not showcase it when it published a chapter entitled “Corruption in Judiciary” in its Class VIII Social Science textbook. The Supreme Court was, rightly, furious. When it asked for the names of those responsible for the fiasco, the NCERT mentioned the names of three outside experts. That was unexpected for such a reputed organisation that has several hundred academics and teachers in its faculty. In every subject area, the responsibility should have been assigned to one or two internal faculty members. The SC put the three senior experts in a very embarrassing situation by banning them, without even listening to their version. This has, however, been corrected by the SC. The NCERT needs a serious rethink on this episode, which indicates a shirking of institutional responsibility. Consult experts, academics, teachers, and others, but every word published by the NCERT must be owned by the NCERT.