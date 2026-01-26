Davos 2026 will go down in history as the moment the world “ruptured”. The word was heard in many speeches, alluding to Donald Trump and his antics. Two speeches that took centre stage were those of Trump and Canada’s Mark Carney, for opposite reasons. From disrespecting global leaders like Emmanuel Macron to mistakenly calling Greenland Iceland, Trump came across as a delusional child with no filter. Even though the takeaway was that Trump would not use force to take over Greenland as he had threatened, his speech, laced with insults, left a negative mark.

Carney came across as a bold and insightful voice of reason. Without mentioning Trump by name, he referred to him, stating that standing up to a bully does not mean putting up walls, but collaborating, and that if middle powers came together, they could create a powerful counterbalance to the US. A bully only holds power if people fear him. It was a bold call to action and was met with a standing ovation. Trump, on the other hand, spoke down to a room of the smartest and most influential global minds. Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Arvind Krishna, and other US leaders lined up, showing allegiance alongside leaders from the business and political worlds. While the dignitaries took the comments in their stride, as any mature adult would, the discomfort in the room was palpable. Silent moments, uncomfortable shuffles, and many leaving prematurely. The coming days are crucial. China becomes an important ally for Europe. India cannot afford rhetorical non-alignment alone. It must aggressively seek alliances and chart a path that determines which side of history it lands on.