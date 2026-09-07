It wasn’t “shakti” but “bhakti” that I heard when the schoolgirl Jaya Bhaduri sang “Hum ko mann ki shakti dena …” in the film Guddi. It must have seemed natural to me that the close-eyed obedience of the student was a form of bhakti. Our conditioning in the ritual of prayer is such that we internalise the priest’s instructions, the closing of the eyes, the folding of our hands, the semi-ceremonial opening of the eyes, so that it seems that what was in front of us appears slightly different now. This insight seems to be the ambition of the teacher in the classroom, and it is easy to make an analogical connection between prayer and the classroom period. When I say “prayer”, I’m thinking of the dialogue and discussion with oneself and life that Henri Matisse, in an extraordinary phrase about creative practice, called the “state of mind that approaches prayer”.

We imagine bhakti to be close-eyed adoration, the reason we dismiss the blind veneration of a political party with a catch-all phrase like bhakt. There are at least two elisions happening here. The first is the Bhakti tradition of literary and spiritual practice — bhakti, which originally meant devotion, worship, homage, piety, became critique, a resistance to the caste system, and to a monolingual culture of worship for the bhakti poets. It was also playfulness, the remnants of which we see in both the student and the teacher comically opening one eye during the prayer song in Guddi. Bhakti was — this scene reminds us — a critique of the idea of god and bhakti itself.