The returns of research are often delayed and difficult to quantify immediately, but their eventual societal impact can be enormous.

In today’s world, scientific capability is closely linked with economic competitiveness, technological sovereignty, public health, sustainability, national security, and long-term resilience. India’s future will depend not only on what it manufactures but also on what it discovers. Research and innovation remain outside the active imagination of large sections of industry, philanthropy, CSR ecosystems, and society at large. This gap deserves more attention.

Historically, India’s expenditure on R&D as a percentage of GDP has remained modest compared to technologically advanced economies. Funding has traditionally relied heavily on government support. This is not because India lacks social commitment. In fact, India has built one of the world’s largest CSR ecosystems and possesses a deep tradition of philanthropy. The problem is that research and innovation are still seen as someone else’s responsibility. Research and innovation are not alternatives to social investment — they are force multipliers.