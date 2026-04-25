Ambedkar considered the North-South divide “a very serious matter” and feared that it “may lead to the breakup of India”. The South has never given any reason for one to feel that way. It has always upheld the integrity of India.

By defeating the 131st Amendment to the Constitution, which was intended to facilitate implementation of the 106th Amendment passed in 2023 — which guarantees 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies — the Opposition has done great injustice not only to the women of the country but also to states in South and East India. The 131st Amendment was to implement the reservation based on the 2011 Census and not wait for the results of the 2026 Census. Any sensible leader would have welcomed it as the ruling party’s magnanimity. The next Census will almost certainly throw up a demographic scenario in which states in South and East India would see their population figures declining due to factors like better implementation of family planning programmes and greater out-migration. On the other hand, there is a likelihood of the population figures rising in the Hindi heartland.

Rough estimates indicate that seven states in South and East India — Andhra Pradesh (-5), Telangana (-3), Tamil Nadu (-10), Karnataka (-2), Kerala (-7), Odisha (-4) and West Bengal (-4) — could together lose up to 35 seats in the new scenario, while states where the BJP is stronger, like Uttar Pradesh (+12), Bihar (+10), Madhya Pradesh (+5), and Rajasthan (+7), could see a gain of 34 seats. If the BJP were to look at its own electoral interest, it would have waited for the new Census to set delimitation in motion. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to implement delimitation based on the 2011 Census, which would have maintained the status quo in terms of the number of seats in each state due to the 25-year freeze in place since 2001. As far as the proposed overall number of seats was concerned, he offered a pro rata increase so that states in South and East India would have gained seats in the same ratio as those in the North.