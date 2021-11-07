No Ram Rajya yet

It was the images from Ayodhya this Diwali that inadvertently highlighted for me the flaws of politics and governance in the ‘new India’. Image one was of the Chief Minister in a saffron turban that matched his ascetic’s robes standing on the banks of the Saryu and announcing proudly that this year nine lakh ‘diyas’ would light up the banks of the river. And, he added with a smug smile, another three lakh ‘diyas’ would be lit in the temples of this city that Hindus have for centuries believed was Ram’s capital in times of antiquity. Next on my TV screen came images of thousands of flickering clay lamps and psychedelic lasers lighting up the moonless sky. An awestruck celebrity anchor declared that this event would make it into the ‘Geenis Book of Records’.

Later, on social media, ‘old’ India surfaced in images of what happened after the lights dimmed and the TV reporters left. As the clay oil lamps started to sputter out, barefoot women and children crept furtively around collecting what oil they could in plastic bottles. The reporter who took the pictures said that he had seen this happen year after year ever since the ‘ascetic’ who has ruled Uttar Pradesh for the past five years decided that his legacy would be to make Ayodhya a major tourist attraction. In pursuit of this aim, he is seen in Ayodhya every Diwali bowing deeply to actors dressed as Ram, Lakshman and Sita, and has tried every year to increase the number of ‘diyas’ on the banks of the Saryu. It is as if he wants to trick the people of Uttar Pradesh into believing that Ram Rajya is already here.

This year he has seemed especially keen to use melodrama and an advertising blitzkrieg to create this impression in case there are those who remember the things he continues to be in denial about. He has never admitted that at the height of Covid’s brutal second wave, desperate people abandoned dead loved ones in the Ganga or buried them in shallow graves on its banks because they could not afford proper last rites. When questioned about this, Yogi’s answer has always been that there are Hindu communities who traditionally do this. I have not seen an interview in which he has been asked why there were queues outside cremation grounds and why pyres burned all night, but if he was asked, he would probably deny that any such thing happened. Just as he has always denied that people died in hospitals for want of oxygen, beds and medicine.

Denials, drama and massive publicity campaigns have become the weapons that the Prime Minister uses against all criticism of his governance, so why should his chief ministers not follow his lead? In fairness to Narendra Modi, it must be said that these weapons have worked so well that Opposition leaders have taken to copying him. Those who lead the pathetic rump that is left of the once-mighty Congress party routinely ensure these days that TV cameras follow them when they visit temples. And, Arvind Kejriwal made sure that the Diwali pooja he performed in his home was televised live, and urged the people of Delhi to pray with him. Modi has succeeded in writing the rules of what he likes to call ‘new India’, but the real question is whether it is possible to conceal old India’s old problems beneath the gloss and glitter of illusory change and melodrama?

Polls say that unemployment continues to be a huge problem, and it will continue to be a problem because the economy is still stumbling along rather than roaring ahead. The Prime Minister’s acolytes point out with reverence and awe that he has announced all the reforms needed to move the economy away from stagnant socialism. But we will not see India really change until there is serious administrative reform. If massive publicity campaigns can be organised overnight, why is it so hard to change administrative procedures that are colonial, cumbersome and obsolete?

Modi’s promises of change are many. But where are those smart cities promised seven years ago? His new promise is that every Indian home will have clean drinking water by the next general election. How will this be achieved? This column has often praised the Swachh Bharat campaign, and it is remarkable that open defecation has become socially unacceptable, but to say that India has become free of this ancient habit is not true. Swachh Bharat should include sanitary living conditions, so why does garbage continue to rot in public places? Why do human beings continue to be sent into filthy sewers to clean them without protective clothing or the right tools? Eradicating manual scavenging should be an essential part of Swachh Bharat, and yet it finds almost no mention in it.

No matter how many ‘diyas’ light up the banks of the Saryu and how many temples we build in Ram’s ancient capital city, we cannot fool people into believing that Ram Rajya is already here. Beneath the surface of the shiny new India that we see in the unending publicity drives, still exists an older India that has been unable to deal with basic problems. Modi may have dealt with them better if he had not distracted from them by placing too much emphasis on religion and temples that have moved us no closer to Ram Rajya.