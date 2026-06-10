In a democracy as large and competitive as India’s, public trust is hard to earn and even harder to sustain. Yet, despite constant political contestation and intense public scrutiny, Narendra Modi has continued to enjoy the confidence of the people. By becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected prime minister, he has set a new benchmark in democratic politics. Although we come from different parts of India, PM Modi and I belong to a generation whose political consciousness was shaped by the Emergency. We witnessed first-hand the assault on democratic freedoms and participated in the movement that sought to restore them. That struggle was not merely a political event but a formative experience that shaped our understanding of public life and democratic values.

For decades, there was a perception that the highest offices were reserved for a privileged few or those born into influential political families. PM Modi’s journey has challenged that notion. Rising from humble beginnings to occupy the highest elected office, he has become a source of inspiration for millions of young Indians, especially those from modest backgrounds. His story reinforces the belief that in a vibrant democracy, determination, hard work, and ability can overcome barriers of birth and circumstance. This milestone is also a powerful affirmation of the strength and openness of Indian democracy.

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As a follower of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and many other great socialist leaders, I have always viewed politics as a means to ensure the welfare of the people. Helping people rise above poverty and live a life of dignity should be the highest priority of any political leader. In this respect, PM Modi has an impressive record. With his sharp focus on poverty eradication, the NDA government has helped bring 25 crore people out of poverty. Toilets, bank accounts, houses, gas connections, tap water, health insurance coverage and many other basic necessities have reached crores of people. Large sections of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, women, poor families and first-generation beneficiaries of development programmes have now begun to see themselves as active participants in India’s growth story. Youth have found new entrepreneurship opportunities through special schemes. Bringing these groups into the mainstream of national development has been the most important catalyst in ensuring social justice.

I have also seen the emphasis PM Modi has placed on women’s welfare and dignity. Many of his schemes have directly benefited women and reduced hardships in their daily lives. It has been my experience in Bihar that when women are at the centre of development efforts, society progresses faster. Little wonder that the successes of our Jeevika experiment in Bihar are now spoken about globally.

Having served as chief minister for many years, I know the challenges associated with ensuring that benefits reach the intended beneficiary. Good intentions alone are not enough. Effective implementation is important. I have also seen how the ability to convert policy decisions into results requires constant monitoring, reforms, administrative focus and attention to detail. A defining feature of PM Modi’s leadership has been his emphasis on ensuring that governance translates into tangible outcomes for citizens. He has consistently focused on efficiency, transparency and accountability. Through the extensive use of technology, direct benefit transfers and robust monitoring mechanisms, the gap between policy formulation and implementation has been significantly reduced. As government benefits reach people more effectively and with fewer leakages, public trust in institutions is strengthened. This trust is further reinforced by the PM’s continuous engagement with citizens, helping foster a stronger connection between the government and the people.

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PM Modi’s political trajectory includes a long and successful stint as CM of Gujarat. In fact, he will soon complete 25 years of continuous service at the helm of an elected government. This experience at the state and national levels has given him a deep understanding of the needs of states. His tenure as PM has been marked by a strong commitment to cooperative federalism. During my tenure as CM, I personally experienced his support for the development of Bihar, irrespective of political circumstances. I am especially inclined to mention the stupendous support that Bihar got during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 budgets, including the establishment of the Makhana Board and the power plant in Bhagalpur, and funds for management of floods and a host of infrastructure projects.

PM Modi has great respect for the unique culture and traditions of Bihar. He has showcased Bihar’s heritage on the global stage by gifting makhana, Madhubani paintings and other products from the state to international dignitaries. He ensured that Jannayak Karpoori Thakur was conferred the Bharat Ratna, a long-pending demand that was unfulfilled for decades. Compared to the decade before 2014, support and investment from the Centre have increased significantly. The construction of important bridges across the Ganga, the expansion of national highways, the development of airports, and rapid upgrades in railway infrastructure are helping drive Bihar’s growth. Particularly commendable is the transformation taking place in railway infrastructure, something that has always been close to my heart. The introduction of new trains, such as Vande Bharat, has improved the ease of travel. Railway electrification and other modernisation projects have gathered remarkable momentum under PM Modi.

I have always practised and supported zero tolerance for corruption. One of the qualities that endears PM Modi to the people is his firm stance against corruption. It is rare to see leaders who have spent decades in positions of power without a single stain on their integrity. Along with curbing avenues for corruption through institutional reforms, he has also demonstrated the political will to pursue cases against corrupt politicians and officials through the legal process.

A notable aspect of PM Modi’s tenure has been the way India has gained greater weight on the global stage. As an Indian, it makes me proud to see our voice being welcomed with respect in matters relating to the economy, climate change, technology, health or cooperation. While maintaining strong relations with different countries and groups, PM Modi has consistently stood for peace and progress. As a result, the world increasingly looks towards our nation with hope as a major driver of global growth in the 21st century.

Having spent many decades in public life, I know that leadership demands continuous effort, relentless hard work and discipline. It requires constant travel, regular engagement with people, detailed review of government work, and, at the same time, the ability to remain connected to a larger vision. PM Modi’s tireless energy and dedication have helped him retain the confidence of the people for such a long time. As he becomes the longest continuously serving elected PM of India, it is an occasion to celebrate PM Modi’s contribution to public life and wish him many more milestones ahead. I congratulate him on this historic achievement and wish him good health and continued success in serving the nation.

The writer is a Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister of Bihar