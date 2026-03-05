If Lalu’s 15 years between 1990 and 2005 marked the decline of “upper caste” dominance in the state, the 20 years of Nitish Kumar stretched the process to also ensure the decline of the Yadavs — the most dominant OBC group in Bihar

Nitish Kumar’s exit from Bihar politics due to ill-health makes the BJP, which is likely to have its first Chief Minister there, the dominant NDA partner in the state. It also potentially opens up the extremely backward caste (EBC) vote bank that Nitish had carved out in the state. With no successor already groomed by Nitish — his son Nishant is just about to begin his political innings when his father will no longer be CM — the EBC voters will be wooed by the BJP, RJD and JD(U) alike.

The future prospects of both the BJP and RJD will depend on who this large group of several castes — constituting 36 per cent of the state’s population — leans towards. The BJP, with its high tally of 89 in the Bihar assembly, seems to have the initial edge over the RJD, which has just 25 MLAs. For the JD(U), the challenge will be to retain votes, and the EBCs will be its greatest challenge, although the Kurmis, the caste to which Nitish Kumar belongs and which constitutes 2.8 per cent of Bihar’s population, are likely to go with the party.