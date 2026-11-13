Does India have a hierarchy of grief? Some deaths become national conversations within hours, while others stay in regional headlines and a smattering of social media posts. I cannot help wondering whether the identity of the person who died decides how loudly the rest of us react.

The death of Nisha Kumari Bhagat, a young Adivasi activist from Jharkhand, makes it hard to look away from that question.

On November 6, Nisha died by suicide in Ranchi, shortly after going live on Facebook. In a video of about 11 minutes, she spoke of her struggles. She alleged she was harassed in her fight against land brokers. She also spoke of her grievances against the police administration, and of worries about Adivasi identity and the Sarna faith. She was visibly distressed. She had gone to the administration again and again, she said, and still could not get her complaints resolved. She also asked why an alleged robbery at her home had never been solved.

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One of her claims has stayed with me more than any other: Speaking out against the state government and alleged land brokers had left her exposed.

These are serious allegations. They need to be investigated independently, and anyone named or implicated must get a chance to respond. How she died has to be established by a credible inquiry. But before any findings emerge, one question already demands an answer: Why did a young woman who kept seeking the attention of institutions end up going unheard?

Bhagat was not an anonymous citizen. She had campaigned on Adivasi identity, the Sarna faith and land-related grievances, and she had contested the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly election from Gumla on a Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha ticket.

I don’t like comparing human tragedies. Every death is a loss, and everyone deserves dignity. Still, the way society remembers some deaths and passes over others deserves a hard look.

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Adivasi women, especially those working outside the established political, media and civil society networks, struggle to find lasting institutional visibility. Their concerns surface at election time, during political mobilisations or symbolic celebrations. Their everyday struggles seldom get the same notice.

Bhagat’s death should make us ask whether our public conscience responds as readily to an Adivasi woman from Jharkhand as it does to a prominent metropolitan activist.

Reporting an incident is one thing; owning the questions it raises is another. News organisations have reported her death. What the country still needs is a sustained conversation about the institutional failures and social conditions that her allegations point to.

India’s tribal discourse has changed in important ways in recent years. Droupadi Murmu’s election as the country’s first President from a tribal community was a historic milestone. On taking office, she spoke of travelling from a small tribal village to the highest constitutional post, and said, “I belong to tribal society.” Those words mean a great deal.

But representation at the top has to translate into accountability at every level of governance. Adivasis cannot be celebrated only as emblems of cultural diversity, electoral arithmetic or political mobilisation. They are equal stakeholders in the Indian Republic, and their land, forests, identity, religious traditions, dignity and security are matters of constitutional importance.

Bhagat’s activism around the Sarna faith belongs in this picture too. The Sarna tradition is a vital expression of Adivasi religious and cultural identity. You may agree or disagree with her positions on religious identity, but her right to voice them and take part in democratic debate is beyond question. A democracy cannot make the right to dissent depend on agreeing with the dissenter.

The first responsibility lies with the Jharkhand government under Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Her allegations covered administrative inaction, harassment, land disputes and the way the police handled her complaints. They call for an independent, transparent and time-bound investigation.

The Opposition, for its part, must resist the temptation to turn Bhagat’s death into a tool of partisan mobilisation.

On November 15, India will observe Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Union government formally declared the day in 2021 to recognise the contributions of tribal communities and their freedom fighters to the national movement. It was a welcome acknowledgement of histories that had stayed outside mainstream national narratives for too long. Birsa Munda’s Ulgulan was a struggle against exploitation. The protection of Adivasi land and dignity remains at the heart of that legacy.

The writer is national spokesperson of the BJP