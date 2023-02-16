Nikki Yadav, Megha Torvi, Shraddha Walkar: The loneliness of women in love

It’s like November 2022 all over again. Two more women, killed by their romantic partners in fits of rage, their remains unceremoniously disposed of. The details may vary — unlike Shraddha Walkar’s case, there was no dismemberment involved in the case of either Nikki Yadav, whose body was discovered stuffed into a fridge in a dhaba in Delhi owned by her partner’s family or Megha Dhansingh Torvi, whose body had been hidden in the storage cavity of a bed. But the similarities are too evident to dismiss, raising the same haunting question: When love goes awry, who does a woman turn to?

In Premium | Delhi murder: Shraddha Walkar story is not as distant from us as we might think

Can she turn to her family? That is often not an option in a country where falling in love remains an act of great courage, frequently carried out in defiance of family and society. Most Indian women in love know this — perhaps, like Yadav, they met their partner in a metropolis teeming with other young people like them, full of plans for the future. Any romance that ensues is carried out in great secret, perhaps shared with a trusted friend or two, maybe a sympathetic sibling. If they’re far enough away from their families, they might even risk living with their partners — always careful, in front of real estate brokers, landlords and neighbours, to maintain the fiction of marriage, as Torvi was.

In the uncertain circumstances of such a relationship — either unknown to their families or, as in Shraddha Walkar’s case, a cause of estrangement with them — can the woman depend wholly on her partner? No doubt many look on these stories as cautionary tales to be used to warn other young women — do not trust men, do not fall in love and do not have “live-in” relationships. The gory details of these stories, played up to heighten anxieties around love that is unsanctioned by family or society, overshadow something far bleaker — how utterly alone a woman is rendered when the safety net of a publicly-acknowledged and accepted relationship is made impossible. (Not that women whose relationships are “sanctified” by acceptance do not experience the unique, devastating loneliness of being abused or deceived in any way, or being face to face with a partner who is angry enough to kill them).

Too little is known at the moment about Yadav and Torvi to wonder whether anyone could have spotted red flags in their relationships, warned them to be cautious, checked on them often enough and ensured that should things go wrong, they would be able to walk away unharmed, if heartbroken. One thing is clear: There is something profoundly wrong with a society that so frequently forces love to be secret, leaving its young people, especially women, so vulnerable.

pooja.pillai@expressindia.com