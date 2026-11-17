As the saga of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a woman who may or may not be a Chinese spy continues to roil Washington DC and Silicon Valley, the news that the James Bond franchise has been rebooted with Robert Pattinson as the world’s most famous secret agent couldn’t be better timed. Machinations in Beijing, the Icarus-like ambitions of tech titans and a White House that has made no effort to hide how much it loves a good business deal (laws and ethics might as well be for the “losers” so despised by the American president): The resonances are certainly strong enough to be every Hollywood publicist’s dream come true, especially given how outdated the James Bond franchise had started to seem.

The happiest, of course, would be Jeff Bezos and other honchos at Amazon MGM studios, which reportedly paid a paltry $20 million last year to persuade the Broccoli dynasty, stewards of the franchise since Dr No (1962), to relinquish full creative control. Having total say over how the IP is used — with the mouthwatering possibility of creating something akin to the massively profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe owned by Disney (which also has the multibillion Star Wars franchise) — was necessary for Amazon, which in 2022 had bought MGM studios (the longtime distributor of the Bond films) for nearly double its market value. But that deal only gave it rights to the existing Bond catalogue; to make sense of the 8.5 billion it spent to acquire MGM — a move that was guided, as Bezos put it, by the treasure trove of IPs, like Rocky/Creed and Survivor, controlled by the studio — Amazon needed full creative oversight over 007, the most valuable IP of them all.