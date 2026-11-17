As the saga of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a woman who may or may not be a Chinese spy continues to roil Washington DC and Silicon Valley, the news that the James Bond franchise has been rebooted with Robert Pattinson as the world’s most famous secret agent couldn’t be better timed. Machinations in Beijing, the Icarus-like ambitions of tech titans and a White House that has made no effort to hide how much it loves a good business deal (laws and ethics might as well be for the “losers” so despised by the American president): The resonances are certainly strong enough to be every Hollywood publicist’s dream come true, especially given how outdated the James Bond franchise had started to seem.
The happiest, of course, would be Jeff Bezos and other honchos at Amazon MGM studios, which reportedly paid a paltry $20 million last year to persuade the Broccoli dynasty, stewards of the franchise since Dr No (1962), to relinquish full creative control. Having total say over how the IP is used — with the mouthwatering possibility of creating something akin to the massively profitable Marvel Cinematic Universe owned by Disney (which also has the multibillion Star Wars franchise) — was necessary for Amazon, which in 2022 had bought MGM studios (the longtime distributor of the Bond films) for nearly double its market value. But that deal only gave it rights to the existing Bond catalogue; to make sense of the 8.5 billion it spent to acquire MGM — a move that was guided, as Bezos put it, by the treasure trove of IPs, like Rocky/Creed and Survivor, controlled by the studio — Amazon needed full creative oversight over 007, the most valuable IP of them all.
But what does this mean for the franchise itself, besides the MI6 universe expanding with spinoffs? So much has always depended on who plays 007. While there was, for long, speculation about a non-White man finally playing Bond (Idris Elba’s name was batted about for years) or maybe even — gasp — a woman (hope was sparked by the casting of Lashana Lynch as Nomi, who inherits the 007 codename in 2021’s No Time To Die), only White male actors have ever formally been considered for the role. Six — Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig — have officially played Bond. David Niven, who had been Bond creator Ian Fleming’s choice, infamously essayed the role only in the shoddily written non-canonical 1967 spoof, Casino Royale. For most fans, Connery, the first actor to bring Fleming’s character to life on the screen, remains the definitive James Bond — magnetic, suave, but always with a visible edge. Then there is Pattinson’s immediate predecessor, Craig, a choice widely mocked as “James Blonde”, until his tough-yet-vulnerable turn in 2006’s Casino Royale made the film the highest-grossing Bond film till then, giving the poorly aging franchise a much-needed reset.
Pattinson is in one way a safe choice: Physically, he hews closest to Fleming’s conception of 007. And while playing Bond has never really called for great acting chops — the ability to look good while shooting guns and seducing women taking precedence — Craig’s portrayal deepened the character’s psychology and expanded his emotional arc. Pattinson, who can play a hallucinating lighthouse keeper (The Lighthouse) and disposable clone (Mickey 17) as convincingly as he can play a vampire (the Twilight films), should be able to keep James Bond from once again flattening into the one-note character he long was.
But there are risks, too. Unlike every other actor who has played the role until now, Pattinson comes to it already a star. How persuasive he is as James Bond depends also on whether he can make audiences temporarily forget that he is one of the most recognisable faces on the planet, allowing them to sink into the fantasy of 007. His singular, oddball energy also makes him something of a wild card. The vibe he brings works as far as auteur-driven movies like Die My Darling, Good Time and Cosmopolis are concerned, but how well it translates to a project as mainstream as James Bond is anyone’s guess. At best, the franchise gets the same kind of refresh that it did with Craig’s Casino Royale; at worst, it recreates the chaotic vibe of Niven’s Casino Royale. For now, though, it looks like the franchise will, so to speak, die another day.
The writer is deputy associate editor, The Indian Express. pooja.pillai@expressindia.com