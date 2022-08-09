New drugs bill is a prescription for disaster

Last month, the Union Ministry for Health & Family Welfare published a new Bill to replace the colonial-era Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940. This proposed Bill was written by a drafting committee of eight bureaucrats headed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and included a senior bureaucrat who has since been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

While most of the new Bill is a copy of the old legislation, some of the proposed revisions treat drug quality as a divisible concept, wherein it is presumed that a drug will work even if it fails on certain quality parameters. Either a drug passes all quality standards laid down by a government body called the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), which publishes the standards in a publication called the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), or else the drug fails in treating patients.

Historically, since 1940, drugs failing quality testing in accordance with standards published in the IP have been declared Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), making the manufacturer liable for minimum imprisonment of one year and maximum imprisonment of two years and a fine of Rs 20,000 with special exceptions. The rationale for criminal punishment in cases of drug quality is simple: Unlike other products, quality issues in the manufacture of drugs have direct implications on the health of citizens.

The new approach proposed by the government can be described as a chalta hai approach to regulation, aimed at accommodating the pharmaceutical industry’s demand to “decriminalise” some of the offences under the existing law. Section 56(e) of the new Bill proposes lowering punishments for drugs that have been declared NSQ due to any of the 43 defects listed in the fourth schedule of the Bill. For such defects, manufacturers are liable for lower imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs two lakh, while for defects that do not fall within the fourth schedule, the manufacturer is liable for a higher punishment of up to two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs five lakh.

The lower punishments for fourth schedule defects, however, hide the true intent of the law, which can be found in section 71. This provision, which is basically the icing on the cake for the pharmaceutical industry, allows for the compounding of a class of offences including those defects in the fourth schedule. “Compounding” means the prosecuting drug controller has the discretion to waive a trial and prison time as long as the accused pharmaceutical company agrees to pay the fine. In effect, the industry has achieved its goal of “decriminalisation”. The cherry on top of the icing is section 58 of the Bill, which gives the government the power to expand the list of exceptions in the fourth schedule. Given the political might of the pharmaceutical industry, it will most definitely succeed in forcing the government to expand beyond the current 43 exceptions. The pharma industry’s best lobbyist could not have done better than the drafting committee in delivering to the industry its dream law.

In our opinion, there is no valid science guiding the inclusion of 43 defects in the fourth schedule. Take for example the amount of active ingredient in a drug. The IP allows a drug to be declared of standard quality as long as the amount of active ingredient is between 90 per cent to 110 per cent of that advertised on the label. However, entry 4 of the fourth schedule now states that as long as the drug contains at least 70 per cent of the advertised amount, the manufacturer will be subject to lower punishments. This makes no sense because any drug that has only 70 per cent of the active ingredient can result in adverse treatment outcomes. For example, if in a strip of 10 antibiotic tablets each tablet has only 70 mg of active ingredient instead of the 100 mg of active ingredient as listed on the label, at the end of a 10-day course of treatment, the patient would have received only 700 mg of the antibiotic instead of the 1,000 mg that the doctor prescribed. Not only would the patient not recover completely from the infection, but chances are she is now a carrier of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The treatment outcomes will be several times worse in the case of drugs like Levothyroxine or Budeprion, which have “narrow therapeutic index” (NTI), where even minor changes in the dosage can lead to a significant difference in treatment outcomes.

Other defects included in the fourth schedule are the presence of “particulate contamination/foreign matter” and “heavy metals”. Thus, even if a drug is found to be contaminated with glass particles, fungus or heavy metals, the manufacturer will get reduced or no prison time.

In our opinion, there is no moral or scientific case to justify treating some manufacturing defects more seriously than others when the standard setting body — the IPC — is very clear on the scientific requirements for a drug to be declared of standard quality.

The larger takeaway from this episode is that much of India’s drug regulatory apparatus continues to serve the interests of the pharmaceutical industry, and not public health. In 2012, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health had levelled this same charge against the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, which is headed by the DCGI. That this romance between the regulator and the industry has crept into the law-making process is cause to junk this version of a Bill.

Thakur was the whistleblower in the Ranbaxy case and Reddy is a lawyer who specialises in drug regulation