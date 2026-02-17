In emerging markets, while the share of food is slightly higher when compared to high-income countries, it is still well below that of India.

The new CPI index with the updated basket of goods and services shows inflation at 2.8 per cent in January. While the number was expected to be in this region, the composition of the index merits attention. The weight of food items is now 36.8 per cent as against almost 46 per cent earlier. This sharp fall of almost 10 per cent is significant. But the share is still higher than that in other metrics. For instance, in the private final consumption expenditure data, the share of food and beverages is around 31 per cent in nominal terms and 28 per cent in real terms.

In the National Statistics Office’s Household Consumption Expenditure Survey for 2023-24, the share of food is 47 per cent for rural households and 39.7 per cent for urban households. If values are assigned to the free food being provided by the government, the shares go up by 0.9-1.4 per cent. In comparison, in the new index, food and beverages have a weight of 42 per cent in rural and 30 per cent in urban areas.