The elections in Nepal are being conducted successfully and peacefully after last year’s major Gen Z–led protests, which toppled the K P Sharma Oli government. The Nepalese interim government’s Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, has stated, “We will try for a quick handover because youths have huge expectations of the new government.” As per Nepal’s Election Commission, 60 per cent of the 19 million registered voters exercised their right to vote. The issues on which the elections were contested were the same as those raised during last year’s protests: Corruption, unemployment, inequality, and economic stagnation.

The total number of seats in the Nepalese Parliament is 275, out of which Nepalese voters directly elect 165 members of the House of Representatives, which is the lower house of Parliament, while the remaining 110 seats are decided as per the proportional representation system. Under this, the political parties nominate lawmakers according to each party’s vote share.