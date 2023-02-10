Neetha N writes on Gurugram case: Why the outrage at a minor domestic worker’s abuse is unlikely to change things

Inhuman treatment experienced by a minor live-in worker at her employer’s home in Gurugram is not a novel case for Delhi-NCR residents. Violence against domestic workers has been reported at sporadic intervals for many years. Their exploitation receives attention only when individual cases of violence get reported in the media. Public and policy attention towards the issue is short-lived with no credible follow-up and the circle is repeated. This patchy approach towards addressing the issues of domestic workers is evident in the draft Domestic Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2008 mooted by the National Commission of Women (NCW). The Bill was a response to the media reports of the exploitation of domestic workers, especially of live-in workers from tribal pockets.

Soon after the Gurugram case made headlines, the Jharkhand government came into action with a team from the anti-human trafficking unit set to reach Gurugram soon to probe the case. The state government is all set to rescue and rehabilitate the victim with promises of education and the extension of appropriate schemes to help her. This knee-jerk response — as if this is a one-off case — yet again shows the apathy of the state to regulate the sector.

Since the late 1990s, there has been a steady increase in the number of domestic workers with a clear trend towards feminisation. Quite strikingly, this feminised growth has happened during a time when there has been an overall decline in female employment in the country. However, there is an astounding lack of data and varied figures are quoted, with many segments of domestic workers remaining invisible.

A large chunk of domestic workers in urban centres are migrants who have been forced to move out of rural or tribal pockets in search of work. In many cases, it is difficult to separate elements of trafficking from migration for employment, especially in the context of young girls. Paid domestic work does not appear to be a good employment option, given the prevailing wages and working conditions in the sector. However, it is often the only available opportunity for these poor women.

Given their backward social and economic status, women who enter domestic work are extremely vulnerable as personal relations govern their entry into the occupation and the conditions at work afterwards. With the workplace being the four walls of the house of the employers, the world of work of live-in domestic workers is qualitatively different from other informal workers. The homes of employers are not spaces of love and sympathy but are marked by exploitative relations. The gendered social degradation of work that they undertake — housework and care work — adds to their “low” status.

A large number of women (especially unmarried girls) migrate from tribal pockets of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal in search of domestic work to many cities including Delhi/NCR. These women migrants depend on agents/mediators as they are strangers to the city, often illiterate, and have limited knowledge of the local language. There has also been a growth in placement agencies/housekeeping companies for domestic work over the years. There have also been many attempts to regulate such agencies in the past. Though the terms “placement agencies” and “housekeeping companies” suggest a somewhat formalised system, these are mostly informal, without uniform patterns in their functioning. In the Gurugram case, the two sisters were reportedly taken by their uncle who could be an independent agent or an agent for a placement agency.

The fact that domestic work is situated in the private realm of the household is one of the most important reasons for the neglect of labour rights issues in the sector. State apathy at regulating this sector is evident from the lack of any specific laws to protect the rights of these workers. As per the definition of labour laws, private households are outside the realm of their coverage. There have been sporadic attempts to regulate the sector, which remained mostly on paper. One of the most important legal interventions, coinciding with the 2011 ILO convention No. 189, has been the inclusion of domestic work into the list of scheduled employment under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. Though most state governments have added domestic work to the list of scheduled employment, implementation remains an issue.

These reluctant and half-hearted steps have not brought out the required changes, as is evident from the persistence of precarious work conditions in the sector. The fate of the national policy, which is the latest intervention in the sector at the national level, is yet to see the light of day. Labour codes that are to replace existing labour laws — though they do not specifically exclude domestic workers from their domain — do not provide for specific regulation for the sector. There is neither universality nor clarity, let alone any additional benefit, for domestic workers. It is left to them to struggle for their rights all by themselves.

Only a small fraction of domestic workers in the country are unionised or part of organised groups though there has been some improvement in unionisation with variations across states. While there are many positive changes taking place at the organisational level, creating solidarity among the workers remains a challenge given the intersectionality of the sector with other axes of inequalities. This is a critical factor in their slipping away from the policy radar. Absence of state regulation, poor unionisation combined with the privilege and power that employers enjoy, leave workers at the mercy of their employers. In contexts of exploitation, harassment and abuse, the only option for domestic workers is to quit. But for many live-in first-time workers, this is not possible as they lack the required social skills and language to negotiate such shifts. Thus, often they are forced to live in abysmal conditions till they are freed or rescued.

Though employer-employee relations are exploitative in many employment situations, the relationship between employers and domestic workers is particularly oppressive. Lack of any estimates and records of such workers adds to the problem. In a context where there is no social and political commitment to the cause of domestic workers, exploitation and abuse of these workers will continue unabated and such incidents will not have much impact on society at large. It needs to be reiterated that it is the unfree terms and conditions of work that makes women domestic workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

The writer is professor at Centre for Women’s Development Studies and author of Working at Others’ Homes: The Specifics and Challenges of Paid Domestic Work