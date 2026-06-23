Public examinations such as JEE, NEET, and CUET rank among India’s most important national tests. These tests, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), provide a level playing ground and make the admission process objective and transparent for millions of students.

That is why the recent issues surrounding NEET must be taken seriously. But seriousness should not be confused with panic. Nor should any immediate response by the NTA to manage a threat be mistaken for examination reform. The temporary action against a digital platform, criticised by some as a blunt instrument, has to be understood in this context. If a platform is allegedly used to circulate fake paper-leak claims, manipulate message timelines, extort students, or create fear before a national test, no one can claim that there is no need to act within the law to prevent immediate harm.

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This does not mean that one digital platform is the problem. The NTA understands that the real challenge is larger. It concerns the setting of papers, the chain of custody, printing, transport, storage, centre protocols, candidate authentication, cyber monitoring, staff accountability, vendor oversight, and post-exam analytics. A messaging platform may become the visible site of panic, but the NTA knows that the examination system has to be protected at every point where trust can be breached.

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Here lies the dilemma. If the government takes no immediate action, will it not result in the spread of large-scale misinformation? If it acts against a platform during an examination window, can one call it overreach? The test, therefore, should be proportionality. Was the measure limited in purpose? Was it time-bound? Was it linked to a specific risk? Did it seek to protect students from fraud, panic, and misinformation? If these conditions are met, such action should be seen as an exceptional risk-containment measure. No one is claiming it is a substitute for deeper reform or a routine restriction on communication.

The deeper reform in the NTA is actually the more important story. The High-Level Committee, chaired by Dr K Radhakrishnan, looked into examination processes, data security, and the structure and functioning of the NTA. The NTA’s ongoing efforts to reform the examination system show that the problem is not limited to a single episode or platform. The NTA recognised it as a systemic challenge, requiring institutional reform, stronger accountability, and better technology-backed safeguards.

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Some critics have argued that last month’s NEET failure reveals a broken system. That phrase may be rhetorically powerful, but it can be harmful when used carelessly. We cannot rebuild public confidence by declaring every institution irreparable. It is rebuilt by identifying the breach point, prosecuting wrongdoers, strengthening the chain of custody, and improving systems before the next test, so that criminal networks are contained and prevented from engaging in their nefarious acts.

India’s examination scale is unlike that of most countries. A single high-stakes test can involve candidates across hundreds of cities, many languages, varied infrastructure conditions and intense public scrutiny. Systems of this size attract organised attempts at cheating, impersonation, fake-leak rackets and digital misinformation. The existence of these threats is not unique to India. Around the world, large testing organisations rely on layered security. They routinely use controlled access, secure logistics, encrypted digital systems, identity checks, audit trails, surveillance, statistical analysis and strict vendor contracts. People with experience in conducting such large exams know that no single safeguard is enough. This is especially important in the physical chain of custody, as in the NEET case. The defence must be layered.

There is also a communication challenge. Students facing uncertainty need reliable information quickly. Rumours create anxiety. In a digital environment, fake “proof” can be manufactured and circulated at scale. The NTA, therefore, is combining security reform with transparent communication. It is taking every possible step to ensure students know what has happened, what has not been established, what steps are being taken, and how their academic calendar will be protected.

Criticism has an important place in democracy. But criticism must distinguish between failure and response. The government accepted the need for expert-led reform. It knows that strengthening the NTA’s leadership, cybersecurity, operational procedures, accountability framework, and examination architecture is precisely how a mature system responds to a crisis. That is why it formed the Radhakrishnan Committee. Formation of the committee cannot be cited as a failure of the system. The committee’s recommendations underline that the sanctity of examinations must be maintained continuously. It requires a permanent integrity architecture that covers all high-stakes entrance and recruitment tests as part of a wider reform of national testing. Following these recommendations, the NTA is already strengthening that architecture.

As a nation, our students’ interests must remain our top priority, and a narrative that only amplifies their anxiety may weaken their confidence. India’s examination system does not need fatalism. The solution lies in layered protection, proportionate action, accountable institutions, and transparent communication. The proper response, as the NTA is doing in the present circumstances, is to address all three without losing sight of the student.

The writer is chairman, Review Committee for NEP 2020, Ministry of Education, and formerly vice-chancellor, JNU; Chairman, UGC