Navigating economic uncertainties caused by Ukraine war

Any escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is bound to have a significant impact on emerging market economies, including India. The concern largely stems from the impact of higher crude oil prices on domestic macro fundamentals — crude hit $139/bbl briefly on Monday before settling closer to $130. The impact of higher crude oil prices could be significant on the rupee, interest rates, the current account and fiscal deficit and on inflation. This has been well documented. But while heavy interventions by the RBI in the foreign exchange market could pull the rupee up from the record lows, the larger concern is how the government and the RBI will navigate this period at a time of record government borrowings, and prevent domestic interest rates from hardening. This is perhaps the most crucial link between crude oil and financial market stability.

But first, a word on macroeconomic wisdom. It is ironic that even as emerging economies running current account deficits are getting punished by a depreciating currency and a hardening of interest rates, we are witnessing the US dollar appreciating and US treasuries strengthening. For the record, the US runs the largest current account deficit in the world — 23 times higher than that of India. By this logic, US treasuries should now have been at all-time lows.

The most common argument for such a macroeconomic paradox is named after the economist Robert Triffin (the Triffin Paradox). It postulates that the US current account deficit is purely a reflection of the US supplying large amounts of dollars to fulfil the world’s demand. In other words, central banks across the world must build up claims on the US to back their domestic money growth. Former US Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke even extended this argument in 2005 to the “saving glut” proposition by espousing that emerging economies were accumulating foreign exchange reserves in dollars, and diverting domestic savings to buy US treasuries.

There are several counter arguments to this view that effectively state that the dominance of the US dollar is inevitable in the global financial architecture, and it is purely a fault of emerging market economies. It is unlikely that the dollar’s dominance will decline ever in future as 90 per cent of global trade is dollar-denominated and a prolonged war will only strengthen the US dollar. Even the Renminbi and the Euro seldom find a larger space in the foreign reserves’ basket of an emerging market economy today.

Given this paradox, we must find domestic solutions by managing our government finances better. This can only be supported through the use of unconventional tools by the RBI to minimise pressures on interest rates as the prospects of the government’s borrowing programme getting disrupted are weighing heavily on market players.

First, every year, the government front-loads its large borrowing programme by completing 60 per cent of the borrowings in the first half of the year. This time, the RBI and the government may take a real-time view of disruptions and spread the borrowings over four quarters, keeping the initial two quarters light. The borrowing programme can also be announced as per a quarterly schedule and there could be even two auctions during the week. These steps could smoothen out the non-disruptive elements in government borrowings.

Second, given the large size of the borrowing programme, the RBI and the government will need to entice market players to buy bonds in these uncertain times. For example, as rates move up, banks tend to prefer short-term investments while insurance companies, provident funds and others prefer longer-term investments. Given this, the borrowing schedule can be reconfigured with a higher proportion of short-and medium-tenor securities being offered in the initial months, while pushing back the longer tenor securities to the second half of the year.

Third, small savings collections have significantly exceeded budget estimates. The government could think of giving a push to small savings schemes such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) by encouraging fresh registrations, allowing for a one-time registration of SSY accounts of girl children up to 12 years that still have not been opened. The SSY has witnessed the registration of 2.82 crore girl children in the seven years since its inception in 2015, leaving enough room for further mop-up. The newly opened accounts may even be given an enhanced savings limit in the first year to catch up for the years lost for these new additions.

Fourth, LIC currently holds around Rs 23.5 trillion worth of government bonds, higher than even than the RBI. LIC’s G-sec holding is around 19 per cent, while in comparison the banking system’s ownership stands at around 38 per cent. Thus LIC’s listing should augur well for the bond market as the insurance behemoth may have to deploy a greater share of inflows in safer avenues domestically. This is a plausible option as banks may have to readjust their deposits into credit as the economic recovery gains momentum. Further, there are investments worth $40 billion in Russia’s OFZ bonds. The current market turmoil could see investors readjusting their exposure to countries like India.

We are living through unprecedented times. Rising oil prices have placed policymakers in an unenviable position. If the government lowers the excise duty, then the fiscal deficit may rise which in turn implies a higher market borrowing requirement, putting further pressure on the interest rates. However, if higher oil prices are fully passed through, it will result in higher inflation and hence higher rates as a consequence. In such a scenario it is best to follow the first option by using unconventional policy measures (such as those listed above) to ensure that the government’s borrowing programme passes through with the least disruptions.

The writer is Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India. Views are personal