The 2026 NATO Summit held in Ankara a few days ago confirmed that the alliance is entering a new era of strategic transformation rather than strategic decline. Ukraine remains central, but NATO’s ambitions now go much further. It is preparing for a world shaped by long-term rivalry, technological competition and unstable supply chains. This shift matters for India.

The first message from Ankara is clear: Russia will remain NATO’s principal security challenge for years to come. Even if the war in Ukraine eventually ends, NATO has decided that deterrence must become permanent. The second message is equally significant. Europe is being asked to do much more for its own security. The United States remains indispensable, but Washington is increasingly unwilling to carry the burden alone. Higher European defence spending marks a redistribution of responsibility within the transatlantic alliance. The third lesson is perhaps the most important. Modern wars are won not only on the battlefield but also in factories and laboratories. The Ukraine war exposed serious weaknesses in ammunition production, missile manufacturing and defence supply chains. Technology is completing this transformation. AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, autonomous systems and space capabilities are no longer future concerns. They are today’s strategic priorities.