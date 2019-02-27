When numbers lie

We have seen and heard many strange notions and events in the last quinquennium — and, it must be admitted, we are lucky in saving money otherwise spent on entertainment because of such bizarreness around us in ready supply. For, where else would political news provide such fun, other than in Bharatvarsha? But, the notion that the largest sample statistical survey in the world — our National Sample Survey — is fake news, takes the cake and can only lead to much merriment.

Advertising

The Indian National Sample Survey is respected the world over. Not just because of its size, but also for its sample design, that uses methods honed by some of the world’s most reputed statisticians. Also, it is well known for methods that keep a tight control on errors. That the statement — of NSS being “fake news” — comes from an authority-figure like a Union minister, only adds to the merriment and is laughable.

There is no other way to treat this news. Otherwise, one can only cry. Perhaps that will become imperative once we are told that the weather is also fake news. Although that is a statement I need to believe. With one of my lungs working at 40 per cent efficiency level, as I breathe the Delhi air on my walks, I really need to believe that Delhi air, with all its pollution levels is, in fact, “fake news”.

On a more serious note, though, since all parties play around with statistics and quote numbers only when it suits them, should we not pressurise and ensure that some areas be kept above politics, as in most civilised countries? Just as in the case of the meteorological department, if the measuring rod is destroyed, we have no way of actually telling the weather. We would have to rely only on speculations.

Is debunking adversaries in democratic societies, particularly as it gets closer to election time, clever? Criticism of opponents is the essence of politics in free societies. But if all of it is wild criticism with little to do with reality, then such criticism simply appeals to a fanatical fringe.

The derision of an opponent regime is one issue. But the reversal of institutions is entirely another. For instance, V P Singh’s regime derided technology planning, abolished five-year plans, went slow on Panchayati raj and stopped action on the zonal agro-climatic plans, much to the chagrin of environmentalists like Anil Agarwal. The additional secretary in charge of banking left because he felt unfair critiques led to the run on the rupee in the early Nineties.

The P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh governments paid lip service to the Eighties, but kept up the attack on received institutions after the devaluation, in the process of “reform”. By now the model of “adding on” to something (like an institution or policy) without quite destroying it was well developed. Real reform was never implemented.

The Gandhi and Nehru way had always been to construct better worlds for the future, but on solid foundations. Land rights, for example, followed the abolition of the zamindari system. However, more importantly, you don’t just destroy one system without offering any valid reason and without any positive alternative. But these are different times when discussion and actionable policies are not based on serious foundations: In such circumstances, leaderships and the system itself gets eroded. Republics fall.

Advertising

Perhaps it is too optimistic to expect the country’s political system to accept a universal code that some “measuring rods” (such as the NSS) have to be above controversy. Maybe we should go back to the drawing board. Perhaps, we can start in every mohalla a debate on the “Minimum Code of Behaviour”? As the Gandhian, the late Chunni Kaka (Chunni Vaidya), told me, “We have to do something, Alagh Saheb”. So, tomorrow when you go for a walk, will you stop a few friends and spend a few minutes asking them their thoughts on the “Truth Imperative in Civic Behaviour”? Also try the same at the next social event you go to? Ask the question and force an answer. The priority right now is to fight those who lie by calling the truth “fake”.